Yesterday saw quite the epic session at Portugal’s big-wave mutant Nazaré. Photographer Pedro Miranda explains:

“It was gnarly and potentially lethal. The man of the day was Francisco Porcella (pictured), who in my opinion got the biggest wave of the season, on a very critical ride, probably one of the biggest waves I’ve ever watched. Lucas Chumbo and Pedro Scooby got some massive bombs as well. In the water, there was also Jamie Mitchell, Sebastian Steudtner, David Langer, Pato Teixeira, Alemão de Maresias, Rodrigo Koxa, Hugo Vau, and many of the boys.”