“This was the first swell of the year, and for a week there were good waves forecasted, but every morning it just wasn’t quite right,” says Russell Bierke (pictured) about this NSW Pipe impersonator. “On the last day of the swell, we were all feeling pretty defeated, but we woke up pre-dawn to give it one more look. I got to the checkout spot in the dark and saw the silhouette of a huge wave spit and knew it was on. I spent the morning trading barrels and beatdowns with a crew of good mates. It was a great start to the season, especially since this wave hadn’t broken properly in a year. Looking back on it, I’d say it’s nearly the best session I’ve ever had out there.”