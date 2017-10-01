While many Indonesian lineups are swarming with visiting surfers, this wave in Sumba, commonly referred to as Nihiwatu or Occy's Left, has remained relatively uncrowded throughout the years. Thanks to the exclusive resort that fronts the break (which is privately owned by the ex-husband of American fashion mogul Tory Burch), only 10 surfers are allowed to paddle out at any given time. But if that sounds like your dream surf destination, keep this in mind: Accommodation rates range from $750 to $14,000 a night, and Nihiwatu is one of the most fickle waves in the world, extremely sensitive to high and low tides. Sometimes, even with solid swell in the water, the wave might be good for only half an hour a day, making this wave a tough sell to all but surfing's rich and famous.