Back in September, Jack Freestone and Occy talked shop on the Occ-Cast during a lay day of last year’s Billabong Pro Tahiti. At one point, the topic of conversation shifted to girlfriend Alana Blanchard, as it does when you’re romantically linked to arguably the most famous female freesurfer on the planet. Occy asked the question: are kids in the future? Freestone laughed, said that they’d wait and see what the future held, and carried on with the interview.

That next step of the couple’s future was announced on Instagram a few hours ago: Alana and Jack are expecting a baby.

We are so excited to meet our little boy at the end of the year💙 still can't believe we are on this amazing journey together @jackfreestone 👪 #20weekspregnant A post shared by Alana Blanchard (@alanarblanchard) on Jun 25, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT