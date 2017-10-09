More than thankful to share our joyous news!!! #babyinthere #babyonboard✨🎉❤️ A post shared by Bethany Hamilton (@bethanyhamilton) on Oct 8, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

Using the adorable video announcement above, Bethany Hamilton took to Instagram yesterday to announce to her fans and followers that she, her husband Adam, and little Tobias have another Hamilton on the way. Bethany’s had a whirlwind of a few years — paddling into Jaws, taking a 3rd-place finish at the 2016 Fiji Pro, earning her induction to the Surfing Hall of Fame, surfing Kelly’s wave pool, and preparing for the release of her new feature film, Unstoppable. Now, she’ll add a tiny, beautiful human to that list.