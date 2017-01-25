Is That A Car In The Lineup?

California has been getting hit by non-stop storms, bringing foot after foot of rain and flash floods warnings. The most recent blast brought the ruckus, calling for road closures in many coastal zones. For Santa Barbara County’s El Capitan Campground, intense flooding would eventually wash out the hillside, prompting the rescue of several people and claiming cabins, trees, and cars as victim while heavy bouts of rain continued to rip through the area.

Upon the storm’s clearing, it was obvious that El Cap’s notable pointbreak had ingested it’s fair amount of runoff, with a dark brown tone replacing any lasting bit of blue-green water. It also appeared the lineup enjoyed a new obstacle: An overturned car steadily drifting through the chocolatey lineup. While nasty water and a mess of twisted metal should be enough to thwart one from paddling out, pumping surf does have it’s way of trumping the most disconcerting of factors.

“Fuck, it was heavy,” said surfer Brad Hagglund. “A guy was setting up to get shacked when the tire popped out of the water. That’s when everyone in the water first saw it. We thought it was a whale or something. Then it floated through the lineup, right through the tube section, moving pretty fast.”

As if sinus infections or slabby barrels aren’t enough, a car washing through the lineup! “They had three cars on the beach, that they had already towed out from when the campsite washed through. It was full-on chaos, and they still hadn’t gotten the car from the water when we were leaving at dark.”

Stay safe out there, friends.