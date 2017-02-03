A photo posted by Alex Knost (@knostthankyou) on Jan 14, 2017 at 10:56am PST

If you’re in Southern California this weekend, and you have even the slightest interest in surfboard design, you’d be remiss skipping this one: The Bonzer , “a contemporary compendium of the Campbell Brothers’ Bonzer experience. A complex retrospective surveying its evolution and accelerated mindfulness. A celebration of the future, mindful from where it came.” It’s a look into one of the most under-appreciated designs of the shortboard revolution, which brothers Malcolm and Duncan Campbell, then teenagers, first built in their parent’s garage in 1970, getting inspiration for one of the first three-finned surfboard designs from their father.

According to the Encyclopedia of Surfing, “The Campbells’ strange-looking craft made its public debut in 1972: it featured a double-concave bottom, and had two long-base, low-profile keel fins near the rails, set just ahead of a standard single fin. Malcolm, in 1990, recalled the morning he tried the bonzer for the first time, in 1970: “After one wave, I knew we were on to something, and an hour later I knew the single-fin was obsolete as a high-performance vehicle.” Malcolm noted also that the “bonzer” name—period Australian slang for “bitchin'”—was their father’s idea.”

The whole thing’s being put on by the Costa Mesa Conceptual Art Center, Alex Knost’s event space, which hosts “exhibitions, performances, film programs, and talks.”

The event came together while Knost was hanging around the North Shore in December and stopping in Duncan Campbell’s Bonzer Front, which shares space with Campbell’s popular Haleiwa Cafe. While it’s unclear just what the exhibit will entail, it’s sure to include much of the early ephemera from the Bonzer-era, and plenty of wonderful little surf-geek nuggets.

The show’s opening reception runs from 4-7pm, this Friday, February 4th at 930 Placentia Ave Unit B3 Costa Mesa Conceptual Art Center.