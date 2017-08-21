Here’s How Surfers Watched The Solar Eclipse

Totality in the sky, and the totality of our social media feeds

Be it through special glasses, a car window, a welder’s helmet, a football helmet, nuclear-grade contact lenses, a knight’s hood, or a quick squint, a lot of folks tried to sneak a look at today’s solar eclipse. Surfers, photographers, and filmmakers around the country paused in-between sessions to peer up at the sky for a phenomena that won’t happen for another seven years. While we couldn’t view the scene through our unaided retinas, we could document the experience through our phones. Below is just a slice of the photographic totality that crossed our feed today.

Made it to VB ♥️. Totality Certified

A post shared by nate yeomans (@bigdeluxe_) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYD8HB_HYMs/?hl=en&taken-by=poorolddave

ready… set… #eclipse

A post shared by Dylan Graves (@dylangraves) on

If you happen to be in the right place.

A post shared by Nathaniel Curran (@nathaniel_curran) on

"How to view the eclipse / burn your retina: a guide for men of all ages " 🤣#eclipse @nasa

A post shared by Jessi Miley-Dyer (@jessmileydyer) on

Jumped on the bandwagon #solareclipse

A post shared by Grant Ellis (@grantellis1) on

#OrsonWells would be proud.

A post shared by Matt Biolos (@mayhemb3_mattbiolos) on

Eclipse time in Charleston.

A post shared by Cory Lopez (@corylopez) on

Eclipse my way to the beach. #eclipse2017

A post shared by BRIAN NEVINS (@nevinsphoto) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEmWGrlRFz/?hl=en&taken-by=dylangoodale

Eclipsed

A post shared by Ian Crane🌈💃 (@ian_crane) on

08.22.17 | Solar eclipse at 65% | 📷 @stevenlippman | #solareclipse #solareclipse2017 |

A post shared by Steven Lippman (@stevenlippman) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEe05xhcBk/?hl=en&taken-by=oliverkurtz

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEgHi_HYTv/?hl=en&taken-by=mattclarkoceanimagery

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEhN1onXtc/?hl=en&taken-by=timmymissions

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYEHhC3FtLE/?taken-by=seasachi

