Be it through special glasses, a car window, a welder’s helmet, a football helmet, nuclear-grade contact lenses, a knight’s hood, or a quick squint, a lot of folks tried to sneak a look at today’s solar eclipse. Surfers, photographers, and filmmakers around the country paused in-between sessions to peer up at the sky for a phenomena that won’t happen for another seven years. While we couldn’t view the scene through our unaided retinas, we could document the experience through our phones. Below is just a slice of the photographic totality that crossed our feed today.
