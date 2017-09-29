Man. You know how you’ve always wanted to surf the wake behind a really big floatplane? But not just any floatplane — a very specific plane? A 1951 Grumman Albatross? Well, this dude beat you to your dream. Sure, it costs lord knows how much in gas, and pumps untold amounts of fumes into what looks like an otherwise pristine natural environment. But what does that matter when dreams are being realized? Look out, wavepools. 1951 Grumman Albatross Flying Boat surfing is already what’s next.