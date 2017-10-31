Kelly Slater spent his Halloween weekend dressed as a Jersey Boy — a 3mm hood, a suit of neoprene, booties, and a sweet tooth for chocolate barrels. The man spent a few days out east last week, and he linked up with Jersey’s own Sam Hammer for the season’s first real frontal system that hit the coast. Slater pulled off the costume so well, that when photos and video of his sessions appeared online, many mistook that Kelly was now sponsored by Billabong (Note the nose on Hammer’s board, which Slater borrowed). But Kelly’s still Kelly, the broken foot’s healed up nicely, and it looks like the man still remembers how to find a perfect tube outside of a wave pool.
Thanks Jersey…you and yours were good to me today. Sorry I don't have everyone's tags but I appreciate the photos and warm welcome (cold wind though) and hospitality. Been waiting for one of those great NJ days for decades. Remarkable conditions albeit short-lived. I've missed the easy coast hospitality. Fun surf with a mellow crew. ✌
[All photos: Catalano]