Thanks Jersey…you and yours were good to me today. Sorry I don't have everyone's tags but I appreciate the photos and warm welcome (cold wind though) and hospitality. Been waiting for one of those great NJ days for decades. Remarkable conditions albeit short-lived. I've missed the easy coast hospitality. Fun surf with a mellow crew. ✌

A post shared by Kelly Slater (@kellyslater) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT