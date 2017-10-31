Random Happenings: Kelly Slater On The Jersey Shore

The GOAT sports a hoodie on Halloween weekend

By

Kelly Slater spent his Halloween weekend dressed as a Jersey Boy — a 3mm hood, a suit of neoprene, booties, and a sweet tooth for chocolate barrels. The man spent a few days out east last week, and he linked up with Jersey’s own Sam Hammer for the season’s first real frontal system that hit the coast. Slater pulled off the costume so well, that when photos and video of his sessions appeared online, many mistook that Kelly was now sponsored by Billabong (Note the nose on Hammer’s board, which Slater borrowed). But Kelly’s still Kelly, the broken foot’s healed up nicely, and it looks like the man still remembers how to find a perfect tube outside of a wave pool.

[All photos: Catalano]