The Pebble Beach Pro-Am was this past weekend, one of Kelly Slater’s favorite competitive events not held in the tropics. Slater’s a great golfer whom it was once rumored would make a run at pro golf once he retired from pro surfing, a cute idea, considering that he’s obviously never retiring from pro surfing.

Just look at his swing, in the above clip from the 2015 Pro-Am. Dude spends lots of time on the course, like all pro surfers seemingly did in the early 2000s. What happened to that trend, anyway?

Below, a clip of him from this weekend as he talks about how an awareness of body mechanics in his golf swing led him to be an even better surfer, as if he needed any more help there.