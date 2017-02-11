Random Happenings: Kelly Slater On The Dan Patrick Show

Look who showed up to swing the iron at the PGA Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California’s Monterey County: newly-minted 45-year-old Kelly Slater, who joined other celeb names like Justin Timberlake and Bill Murray as partners to the pros (Update: Slater and pro James Hahn were tied for 140th-place on Thursday, but they moved up 67 places into a tie for 63rd for a 6-under score in two rounds). After a round of drizzly play, a flanneled Slater joined less-tan sports talkshow anchor Dan Patrick for a 20-minute conversation about his career. You can watch it in full above, then check out the adorable Happy Birthday chorus he got at the tee today.

Birthday wishes at #Club15 #ATTProAm. Thanks everybody! A video posted by Kelly Slater (@kellyslater) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:37pm PST