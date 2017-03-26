Random Happenings: Kelly’s Wave Pool: Alt-Board-Friendly

More wave pool footage, after Australian DJ Flume and friends got hooted into peeling sets by Raimana while riding all kinds of surfcraft. The first Ranch videos that Kelly put on the web were hypnotic, but in the way that it’s hypnotic when you give a violin to a first chair in the N.Y. Philharmonic: give the professional the right tool, put them in a controlled environment, and magic happens. It’s still sort of an event when a clip or two drops from The Ranch, but this one illustrates the possibility of amateur surfers (or spongers. Or inflatable rafts?) taking to the pool, rather than exclusively A-list names. Florida: are you first up with the test run?