Over the past week, many of the top 34 have settled along the shores of Hossegor in preparation for the upcoming Quick Pro France. Three-time World Champ Mick Fanning, however, decided to make a pit stop in Germany–the un-beachy country of amazing beer and bratwurst–before getting back to work.

After enjoying the suds and shenanigans of Oktoberfest, Fanning visited Munich to surf the man-made wave in the Eisbach river–which is apparently the mecca of river surfing, where sometimes the locals are known to surf naked, for whatever reason. Anyways, Fanning took pals Mitch Crews and Jack Freestone along for the ride to not only test out the wave, but also his new line of soft tops.