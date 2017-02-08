Not sure why a former UFC fighter is the star of this week’s Occ-Cast? In addition to beating up guys for a living, Luke Rockhold grew up surfing in Santa Cruz, is close friends with guys like Mick Fanning and Joel Parkinson, and is the younger brother of pro surfer Matt Rockhold. Press play and listen to Occy and Rockhold talk about growing up in California, what it’s like to win a World Title (not in surfing), and how, even though Rockhold physically spars with huge men in the ring, Mavericks still scares the shit out of him.