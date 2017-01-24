A slow winter for waves means an antsy bunch of surfers. An antsy bunch of surfers means pent-up energy looking for an outlet. While there are plenty of ways to kill the downtime, us board riders can’t help but want to, well, stay on the board. For those not intimidated by the cold, snowboarding becomes a fun alternative until the waves return, and with a blistering season for snow in North America, many surfers experiencing that slower winter found themselves heading for the slopes to rip the white wave. But the term “rip” is subjective, as you’ll see upon evaluating these professional surfers when the water is no longer in liquid form.

Seth Moniz battles the most frightening maneuver in snowboarding: getting off the chair lift. Think back to that first time you got on and off a chairlift. It can be scary, but in time, you grow comfortable with the most basic of snowboarding skills. From the looks of it, Seth Moniz and crew need a few more trips to the mountain to get it entirely figured out.

Hardest part about snowboarding😂 A video posted by Seth Moniz (@sethmoniz) on Dec 20, 2016 at 8:41pm PST

Mitch Coleborn can’t quite make it down the mountain. Once you’re off the chairlift and into your bindings, the next step is to, well, actually snowboard. The added factor of powder or ice can add a serious wrench for those not well-versed in riding down a mountain. For Mr. Coleborn, the powder was a killer, as he’ll explain, and you can guarantee the Aussie was sore from digging himself out of it all day.

💯 POWDER @mammothmountain #mammothstories A video posted by Mitch Coleborn (@mitch_coleborn) on Jan 12, 2017 at 4:43pm PST

Oliver Kurtz throws a credit card air. Jumps, jumps, jumps! Surfers want to take it to the air. It’s so much easier when you’re strapped in, right? One sure would assume so. Although Kurtz was able to pop a little indy grab, it sure didn’t look as pretty as the ones he lets loose in the ocean. More on Kurtz later.

Winter X Games here I come !!!! Red Footage: @will_sal_vato @Rockstarenergy A video posted by Oliver Weston Kurtz (@oliverkurtz) on Dec 20, 2016 at 4:49pm PST

Sebastian Zietz should’ve checked himself before he wrecked himself. After building a little confidence from bunny hops and such, it’s a natural tendency to want more. For Seabass, he could have paid a bit more attention to Ice Cube’s 1992 hit song because when he forgot to scrub off the extra speed before this jump, he teed himself up for a bruised tailbone. Ouch.

Got a little cocky and came in way to hot hahaha #surfsierra 📷 @gavingillette A video posted by Sebastian Zietz (@seabassz) on Jan 14, 2017 at 9:57pm PST

Oliver Kurtz sends it blindly down the cliff. In surfing terms, this tomahawk is the equivalent of paddling out at Pipeline, stroking into a 6-footer, digging your nose on the drop, and getting sucked over the falls. It’s usually a good time to ride in to shore, or in this case, the lodge, and take a seat for a few.

Garrett Parkes hits the park. Not all surfers are jerrys on the hill. In fact, there are surfers who do just fine with the crossover. Take Garrett Parkes, for example, making his way through the park without destroying himself.

-15 bluebird park laps today, paddling is overrated chairlifts are way easier haha 📽 @red_d0g #reekingsteeze A video posted by Garrett Parkes (@garrettparkes) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:40pm PST

Albee Layer tosses up a Method. One of the benefits of being strapped in is the ability to go for grabs that aren’t necessarily as easy, or accessible, while surfing. For Albee, it’s the Method Grab he hopes to take to the water, but it’s this little road gap in the snow where he gets to sticking it at first.

Luke Davis, Kolohe Andino, Ian Crane, and Tanner Rozunko stick to what they know best. Surfing down the mountain: it’s the safest route for us ocean dwellers when strapping into a snowboard. The wave is endless and the carves feel good. Why risk it in the park with jumps, rails, and hazardous obstacles when you can put it on rail?