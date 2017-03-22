Book Review: All Our Waves Are Water

Jaimal Yogis is a fairly prolific surf writer, though he rarely writes solely for hardcore surfers. He’s the author of Saltwater Buddha, a surf travelogue/coming of age/spiritual awakening memoir, and The Fear Project, which looked at how fear controls some of our most important decisions and what we can do about it (including in the scary-wave surfing realm), as well as surf articles for this magazine and others. But he seems far more concerned with what surfing taps into, than with surfing as an end in itself.

Yogis’ new book is All Our Waves Are Water, sort of Part Two of the Saltwater Buddha. In All Our Waves, Yogis takes us from the Himalayas, to the bustle of New York City, to sunny Mexico, the raw San Francisco coast, and to Indonesia, among other places, constantly seeking peace, fulfillment, joy – basically the same things everybody is looking for. Yogis is a spiritual man and he views this quest through a lens of searching for enlightenment, whatever that may mean or bring, and surfing seems to be the thing that constantly grounds him, regardless of where his longing has taken him. In the end, Yogis seems to have reached as close to enlightenment as anyone ever gets—he’s got a family, work he enjoys, he’s surfing Ocean Beach daily, and he’s not struggling as much with searching anymore. He’s accepted the ride of life. The most important wave of all.

That sounds kinda hokey, and I’m on the record arguing that spirituality is often foisted upon surfing when in reality, riding waves is about fun and not about connecting with the cosmos. But the thing about Yogis is that he’s not preaching. He’s not a starry-eyed weirdo. He’s just a guy who’s trying the best he can to derive meaning from life and enjoying the ride. He mixes science with faith and he’s got a great sense of humor about everything along the way. Yogis is also an easy writer to read. He’s self-conscious and positive at the same time.

This book is in some ways the opposite of William Finnegan’s much-lauded Barbarian Days. Both works are about surfers seeking answers to some pretty big questions, and using surfing as, if not a vehicle to get there, then a foil to better understand what the hell we’re all doing here (in Finnegan’s case, testing ourselves against ourselves). But where Finnegan is celebratory and cocksure at times, and seems to demand something from surfing, Yogis is self-effacing and humble, in awe of the forces around him, not seeking to conquer or challenge them necessarily. They’re both perfectly valid approaches to living the surfing life, and lord knows I straddle both lines myself. Which one appeals to you more likely depends on what you expect from surfing.

All Our Waves Are Water goes on sale July 4th, 2017.

Below is an excerpt. Yogis is visiting Bali, and reconnects with an itinerant American surfer named Jimmy who tempts him with his care-free lifestyle, and who prompts Yogis to tackle the razor-bottomed tubes at Padang Padang.

***

Before it went up in a mysterious fire last year, Made’s was a collection of thatch bungalows built on bamboo stilts at the base of a seaside cliff. The huts balanced above coralline coves bordered by volcanic stones so large they looked like a Jurassic species sunning on the shores. At the edge of the sand, a vast reef created pools for wading or swimming; and on the far end of these pools, viridian-hued waves peeled against the shoal.

The price to stay at Made’s, if you shared a room, was $2.50 per night. It was five dollars for your own room. But it was best to share because the walls were grass. You were sharing anyway.

A meal of nasi goreng—noodles, egg, and vegetables— cost two bucks. A twenty-two-ounce Bintang was one dollar. Coffee was fifty cents. Between surfing sessions, you could lie in a hammock, read books that travelers had left behind, sip fresh papaya juice, and chat with Made and Made, the husband and wife owners of the inn who had the same name because there are only four names in Balinese culture, for both men and women: Wayan, Made, Nyoman, and Ketut. They mean first, second, third, and fourth.

Word about Made’s low prices and relaxed vibe had spread to interesting pockets of the globe. When I showed up in July—with little more than my surfboard and a few pairs of trunks—there was a crew of Welsh teenagers who were surfing around the globe before college, a Russian couple who had been doing yoga in India for eight years, two Kiwi surfers living indefinitely off welfare, a Portuguese traveler on holiday from video game production in Shanghai, and Jimmy.

I’d met Jimmy in the water during my first surf trip to Bali. He’d tipped me off to Made’s, and we’d struck up a fast friendship. We had a lot of common passions: writing, surfing, travel. But what I’d come to admire about Jimmy was his ability to thrive at the fringes of the system. Jimmy was pushing fifty but still had no qualms about spending six months of the year sleeping in his van in Ojai, surfing Rincon, and painting houses. He saved up about twenty grand painting each winter. Then, as the Pacific swells faded, Jimmy came to Bali and lived through peak season at Made’s.

If all went well, Jimmy could surf through the summer here and still have enough cash to visit friends in Africa, Japan, or Hawaii for a month or two. Then he’d fly home to Ojai and do it all again.

It was an easy lifestyle to spoof. Jimmy himself liked to joke about the Chris Farley Saturday Night Live sketch, “You’re going to be living in a van down by the river.” But Jimmy was happier than any middle-aged person I could think of—a real-life Bodhi. But legal. And not ridiculous. As I thought back to my sixty-hour weeks for thirty-five grand a year reporting job with twelve-hundred-dollar rent and five hundred dollars per month in student loans, Jimmy’s life looked increasingly alluring.

***

The ocean was calm, and we floated there for a good ten minutes, waiting for a pulse. When the next set came, it seemed the sea had been storing power. The swells were mountainous as they rose under the sky. My instinct was to paddle for the horizon so none of these behemoths broke on top of me, which was exactly what the other six surfers did. But Jimmy ticked his head toward the beach, urging me to hold ground. Apparently, we were already in the zone.

The first swell began show boils, tracking the indentations of the reef. The other surfers in the pack began to thrash for it, but they were too far out.

“Go, go!” Jimmy nodded, shouting a whisper.

My brain didn’t want to go. But my body seemed to move anyway. Paddling as hard as I ever had, the water sucked me up, up, up to the crest. I stood. But it was too late. The wave was already going concave. And like that, I was airborne.

In that blink of weightlessness, I smashed my back foot down on the board’s tail, an attempt to feel the face of the wave, to keep from nose-diving. I knew this was unlikely to stop me. I almost surrendered to a horrid fall. But it worked. My fins touched vertical blue liquid. I landed with my feet positioned on the wax. And I began zooming down the mountain.

The wave was fast and smooth. It shimmered, and I enjoyed the raw speed. But as I transitioned to at sea, the bass of the wave seemed to hiccup. It dropped below surface level, slurping against the reef, and I realized that I had never seen a wave look anything like this. It didn’t even look much like a wave. It looked more like a blue-green subway tunnel that had been chopped in half and was falling from space.

The blue circuit warped and bent into a tunnel so long it seemed that I would have to be going the speed of a subway to have any hope of making it to the end. Looking down, I could see the coral seeming to rise. Water, of course, can form optical illusions, but there looked to be only a foot or two of water down there.

There was no going back though. I heard a whistle in my ear as the wind rushed past. I leaned onto my heels, trying to veer left, the direction the wave was peeling. But as the water encased me, it didn’t matter which way I wanted to go. The wave was in control. Just as Jimmy had said, time was different in here. In here, there was just the echo of water on stone. This and this and this. Somehow my board seemed to continue with me continuing to stand on it. Blue, blue, blue. The roar, the roar, the roar. The light at the end of it.

I kept floating through until a burst of foam hit me from behind and I was—could it be possible?—going to . . . Make it . . . Out . . . Please . . . YES!

No.

In that final meter before the light, a surge of water smacked my head. In an instant, I was flipping cartwheels. Now it was dark. I tucked into a fetal ball, covering my head. Then it happened so fast it was over. My body collided with a hard surface. Like a rubber ball from a vending machine, I bounced back to the surface.

How did a body bounce off coral like that? It seemed impossible. But there I was, gasping and floating in the channel, looking up at Jimmy. He was at the crest of the next wave, making the whole process I’d just been through look dance-like and simple.

Where I had panicked at seeing the wave warp, he leaned forward. He stayed centered. He tucked under the ceiling, dragging his fingers against the blue. His facial expression didn’t change standing still at the heart of the wave. Then he blasted out with the spume, hockey-stopping his board just in front of me.

“Wow, that was a good one, Jaimal,” he said. “Committed.”

The wind still knocked out of me, I wheezed and pointed to my back.

“You OK?” he said. I managed to turn and lift my rash guard.

“Ouch,” Jimmy said. “Reef tattoo. But you’re moving well. You’ll be OK.” My breath slowly returned. I felt lucky. The wave had smashed me directly down onto the reef, rather than along it, and my neoprene rash guard had protected me from any deep cuts.

“Think I’m done for the day,” I coughed, trying to smile.

“Yeah, yeah,” Jimmy said. “Let’s go in.”