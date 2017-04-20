Vans Reunites with Malibu Surf Label Brothers Marshall

Cypress, CALIF. (April 20, 2017) – Hot off the shores of First Point, Vans and Malibu surf label Brothers Marshall have reunited to create a summer footwear and apparel capsule designed by Malibu surf cohorts, Chad and Trace Marshall. Arriving in finer surf shops now, Vans’ new Brothers Marshall capsule celebrates the two brands’ playful surf aesthetic, paying homage to retro silhouettes, flamboyant color schemes and bold neoprene trims. The Brothers Marshall label emerged from the breaks of Malibu more than a decade ago, spreading their clever California aloha with products inspired by the cultural amalgamation of Los Angeles surf style today and the generations that came before it.

Undoubtedly the two most coveted pieces in the collection, Brothers Marshall taps into two timeless Vans surf styles to present clean, all-white renditions of the Authentic SF and the Slip-on SF, made special by an irresistibly vibrant rainbow gum sole. Each pair features easy on-off kickdown heel counters and natural true white canvas uppers. Two black sandal styles complete the footwear offering, the Slide-On and Nexpa Synthetic, each boasting the Vans x Brothers Marshall signature logo on the upper and footbed.

The Brothers Marshall Vans apparel offering epitomizes retro surf styling, showcasing a soft, white French terry washed cotton pullover and an 18” volley short featuring Vans’ 4-way Sturdy Stretch fabrication and a custom side stripe detail. A set of overdyed vintage cotton tees in royal blue and black paired with matching hats round out the capsule. Each apparel piece is trimmed with custom neoprene Brothers Marshall logo tags in the capsule’s unifying rainbow gradient.

Vans unleashes Brothers Marshall’s vibrant, tongue-in-cheek spirit in their new summer collaboration, available now at Vans by Thalia Surf Shop, Mollusk Surf Shop, Jack’s Surf Shop, PacSun and many more. Visit Vans.com/surf to find the list of local retailers near you.

