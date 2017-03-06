Bands And Vendors Announced For Camp Shred 2017

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 6, 2017 – Camp Shred, the world’s largest surf demo presented by SURFER and Surf Ride, returns to San Elijo Campground in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, Calif., this weekend March 11-12, with an expanded lineup of vendors and entertainment. Camp Shred brings the best surf brands and their loyal consumers together for a fun-filled weekend of surfing and demoing the latest greatest gear in a fun festive atmosphere while giving back to California State Parks.

The festival grounds will feature a sound stage hosted by Chris Cote with live bands performing each day including Dorothy and Bill, Monarch and SWIMM on Saturday and Mitchell & Messer Tropadelic Jam and Travesura on Sunday. DJ Cote will also treat with sets on both days including a sunset happy hour vinyl set on Sunday. See the full schedule here.

Camp Shred features all of the top surfing brands sharing their newest shapes, designs and products, as well as food trucks and other vendors. Participating brands will include: Arbor Skateboards, Banzai Bowls, Billabong, Body Glove, Bump Coffee, Captain Fin Co., Channel Islands, Chemistry Surfboards, CJ Nelson Designs, Creatures Of Leisure, DHD Surf, FCS, Firewire Surfboards, Futures Fins, Haydenshapes, Indo Boards, INT, JS Surfboards, KIND Bar, Leus Towels, Mercedes Benz of San Diego, Moonage Food Co., Nixon, O’Neill, Otis Eyewear, Raen, Reef, Rip Curl, Sector 9 Skateboard Co., Sharpeye Surfboards, Slyde Handboards, SP United USA, Spy Optic, Sun Bum, Surf Ride, Surftech Board Mfg Co., Tower, Volte Wetsuits and Xterra Surf.

The Pizza Port Beer Garden is another highlight of the free and open-to-the-public festival, which will run noon to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Proceeds from the beer garden will benefit California State Parks, specifically the Friends of Cardiff and Carlsbad State Beaches (FCCSB).

For updates, details, directions and more, visit campshred.com. #campshred

Camp Shred wouldn’t be possible without it’s generous sponsors and partners. Big thanks to Surf Ride, SURFER, GRIND TV, KIND®, Nixon, Pizza Port, Banzai Bowls and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter of San Deigo for their support.

About SURFER

In 1960, SURFER began as the original surf magazine. With a long history of delivering provocative and insightful editorial features, revealing interviews and award-winning, state-of-the-art photography, SURFER remains the authoritative voice of the surfing world and thus earned the moniker “the bible of the sport.” Through its website, social media channels, magazine, and television programming, SURFER continues to be the most current and reliable source of information to the surf community, reaching more than 22-million active sports enthusiasts. SURFER is published by TEN: The Enthusiast Network. To learn more, visit surfer.com.

About Surf Ride

Starting as a seedling in the 1970s, Surf Ride has grown from the ground up, sprouting first in Oceanside, and branching out to a second location in Solana Beach. With both store fronts rooted along the Pacific Coast Highway, Surf Ride is committed to providing our customers with as many product choices as possible. Our hard work has paid off and has led to recognition from Transworld Business as ‘Hardgoods Retailer of the Year’. From Land to the Sea, our vision is to get everyone as stoked on riding the elements as we are. SurfRide.com was created to provide product to your doorstep with the click of a button.This year, 2014, is our 40th anniversary as a family-owned surf shop. 40 Years of Surf! Still core since ’74. Visit surfride.com.

About TEN: The Enthusiast Network

TEN: The Enthusiast Network is the world’s premier transmedia network of enthusiast brands, such as MOTOR TREND, AUTOMOBILE, HOT ROD, SURFER, TRANSWORLD SKATEBOARDING, and GRINDTV. With more than 60 websites, 50 publications, 50 annual events, the Motor Trend OnDemand subscription video-on-demand service, as well as the world’s largest automotive and action/adventure sports media platforms, TEN inspires enthusiasts to pursue their passions. For more information, visit enthusiastnetwork.com.

