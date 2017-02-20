Camp Shred Returns To Cardiff March 11-12

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 20, 2017 – SURFER and Surf Ride have teamed up to bring Camp Shred, the world’s largest surf demo, back to San Elijo Campground in Cardiff by the Sea, Calif., March 11-12. The fifth annual event brings the best surfing brands and thousands of their loyal consumers together for a fun weekend of surfing while giving back to California State Parks.

Camp Shred features all of the top surfing brands sharing their newest shapes, designs and products, and giving consumers the chance to try before they buy. Participating brands will include: Billabong, Captain Fin Co., Channel Islands, Chemistry Surfboards, CJ Nelson Designs, Creatures Of Leisure, FCS, Firewire Surfboards, Futures Fins, Haydenshapes, INT, JS Surfboards, Nixon, O’Neill, Otis Eyewear, Raen, Sector 9 Skateboard Co., Sharpeye Surfboards, SP Gadgets, Spy Optic, Sun Bum, Surftech Board Mfg Co., Tower, Volte Wetsuits and Xterra Surf.

The free and open to the public festival, also featuring music, entertainment, food trucks and a beer garden, will run 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Proceeds from the Pizza Port Beer Garden will benefit California State Parks, specifically the Friends of Cardiff and Carlsbad State Beaches (FCCSB).

For updates, details, directions and more, visit campshred.com. #campshred

Camp Shred wouldn’t be possible without it’s generous sponsors and partners. Big thanks to Surf Ride, SURFER, GRIND TV, KIND®, Nixon, Pizza Port and Banzai Bowls for their support.

[Photo: Jimmicane]