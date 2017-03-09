CARLSBAD, Calif., March 9, 2017– Sunshine and fun waves are on tap for Camp Shred this weekend, March 11-12, at San Elijo Campground in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, Calif. The world’s largest surf demo, presented by SURFER and Surf Ride and benefitting California State Parks, unites the top industry brands and consumers looking to test out the latest gear before committing to a purchase. Surfline forecasters predict about 70-degree weather, sunshine and fun-sized knee-to-chest-high waves on Saturday and Sunday for the annual family-friendly and free public event.

The demo zone, which will be open 8 am to 4 pm on Saturday and 8 am to 3 pm on Sunday, will include a wide variety of top brands offering demos, including: Action Sports Canopies, Arbor Skateboards, Billabong, Body Glove, Captain Fin Co., Channel Islands, Chemistry Surfboards, CJ Nelson Designs, Creatures Of Leisure, DHD Surf, FCS, Firewire Surfboards, Futures Fins, Haydenshapes, Hemlock Hat Co., Indo Boards, INT, JS Surfboards, KAABOO, KIND Bar, Leus Towels, …LOST Surfboards, Mercedes Benz of San Diego, Nixon, O’Neill, Otis Eyewear, Poler, Raen, Reef, Rip Curl, Rusty, Sector 9 Skateboard Co., Sharpeye Surfboards, Slyde Handboards, SP United USA, Spy Optic, Sun Bum, Superbrand Surfboards, Surf Ride, Surftech Board Mfg Co., Tower, Volte Wetsuits, Xterra Surf and XTR.

The festival area will feature a sound stage, hosted by Chris Cote, with live bands and DJ sets by Cote throughout the day. God Save the Cuisine, Banzai Bowls, Bump Coffee, Moonage Food Co. and the ever-popular Pizza Port Beer Garden will keep everyone fed, hydrated and happy. Proceeds from the beer garden will benefit California State Parks, specifically the Friends of Cardiff and Carlsbad State Beaches (FCCSB).

Camp Shred, which is family-friendly and free to the public, will run 8 am to 6 pm on Saturday and 8 am to 5 pm on Sunday. See the complete Camp Shred schedule here.

For updates, details, directions, and more, visit campshred.com.

Camp Shred wouldn’t be possible without it’s generous sponsors and partners. Big thanks to Surf Ride, SURFER, GRIND TV, KIND®, Nixon, Pizza Port, Banzai Bowls and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter of San Diego for their support.

