For the third straight year, global temperatures have hit a record high, about 1.7-degrees Fahrenheit above the world average for the 20th-century, according to multiple government agencies and news outlets.

A recent New York Times article highlighted the data from the combined research of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration [NOAA], the National Aeronautics and Space Administration [NASA], and a U.K. climate watchdog group, all of which point to a familiar refrain: the world, and our oceans, are heating at a rapid pace. But 2016 is reportedly just the second time since modern tracking began in the 1880s where record-high temperatures have trumped the prior year’s high three times in a row – the third-consecutive record-breaking year.

“A single warm year is something of a curiosity,” NOAA Chief of Global Climate Monitoring Deke Arndt said to the NYT. “It’s really the trend, and the fact that we’re punching at the ceiling every year now, that is the real indicator that we’re undergoing big changes.”

While we all felt the consequences of a hotter planet the last two years through the magnifying glass of an El Niño weather pattern, Arndt says that particularly extreme climbs occurred in the Arctic, and especially in the water: some oceanic areas measured temperatures 20- to 30-degrees Fahrenheit above normal. Not what an ice box needs to stay cool.

The numbers show more evidence (nothing new, sadly) of a quickened stride of the Arctic’s ice melt and its effect on rising sea levels and inching coastal erosion. One scientist with the Goddard Institute for Space Studies said that this year was “ridiculously off the charts.” As far as the future for our warming seas, the business-as-usual quality of these results year after year is a little unnerving for a trend that doesn’t seem likely to change any time soon.

You can read the full NYT article here.