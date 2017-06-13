8 Amazing Surf Cinemagraphs

Just behind Fidget Spinners on the list of web trends are cinemagraphs, a blend of photography and video set to a loop to give the appearance that your favorite wave is infinitely offshore and barreling. But what began as a niched digital novelty is now an art adopted by many top surf photographers. Below are eight surf cinemagraphs from eight of our favorite photogs — just a sample of the form’s evolving popularity and artistic range.
1. Ben Thouard
2. Connor Trimble
3. Brent Bielmann
4. Brian Bielmann
5. Sonny Kumukoa
6. Domenic Mosqueira
7. Jorgito Rivera
8. Ray Collins