8 Amazing Surf Cinemagraphs

The digital art form that's taking over your Instagram feed

Just behind Fidget Spinners on the list of web trends are cinemagraphs, a blend of photography and video set to a loop to give the appearance that your favorite wave is infinitely offshore and barreling. But what began as a niched digital novelty is now an art adopted by many top surf photographers. Below are eight surf cinemagraphs from eight of our favorite photogs — just a sample of the form’s evolving popularity and artistic range.

1. Ben Thouard

A post shared by Ben Thouard (@benthouard) on

2. Connor Trimble

3. Brent Bielmann

4. Brian Bielmann

5. Sonny Kumukoa

A post shared by Sonny Kumukoa (@sonnykumukoa) on

6. Domenic Mosqueira

A post shared by Domenic Mosqueira (@dmosqphoto) on

7. Jorgito Rivera

A post shared by Puerto Rico (@jorgitorivera) on

8. Ray Collins

A post shared by Ray Collins (@raycollinsphoto) on

