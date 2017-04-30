Another Fatal Shark Attack On Réunion Island

Bodyboarder Adrien Dubosc bled to death on Saturday after being bitten by a shark while surfing with two friends off Réunion Island’s Pointe au Sal. According to multiple sources, Dubosc – a well-known shark advocate and member of the local Shark Watch Patrol – suffered injuries to the thigh and groin area and was given CPR as beachgoers and several family members looked on in horror.

The 30-year-old Dubosc’s death follows that of his friend, 26-year old Alexandre Naussance, who died after being attacked by a shark on a nearby beach two months ago.

It’s the ninth fatal shark attack in six years off the coast of Réunion, a French island near Madagascar. It’s been reported that the 40-mile-long island has seen nearly 15 percent of the world’s fatal shark attacks in the last five years. In February, the mounting fatalities – along with 22 non-fatal attacks over the same period – prompted Jeremy Flores,who grew up on Réunion, and Kelly Slater to call for a major cull of sharks off the coast of the island.

“I won’t be popular for saying this, but there needs to be a serious cull on Réunion and it should happen every day,” the 11-time world champ wrote in an Instagram post in February. “There is a clear imbalance happening in the ocean there. If the whole world had these rates of attacks, nobody would use the ocean and millions of people would be dying like this. The French government needs to figure this out asap.”

In response to the growing threat of shark attacks, French authorities are said to be killing 100 sharks per year, and have begun using boat patrols and nets to protect some of the more popular beaches.

[Photo: van Gysen]