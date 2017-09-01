The Positive Vibe Warriors are spreading stoke in Durban with another surfboard drive, and you can help

On a recent surf trip to South Africa, Pat and Tanner Gudauskas made a pit stop in Durban and hung out with the nonprofit organization Surfers Not Street Children––a group committed to empowering underprivileged kids through the act of surfing. The Gudauskas brothers spent a day with a crew of Durban kiddos, catching waves and having fun on the beach. The visit left a huge impact on the Gudangs.

“They've created this library of boards for kids off the street to use, and they have a communal home, where kids from the age of 15 to about 20 can prosper under cool guidance and mentorship,” remembers Pat (read more about his visit here). “It was punk rock. Those guys are really committed to making a difference in a tough area. Durban definitely has its challenges, but those kids are finding that surfing is a great outlet for their energy.”

In 2016, the Gudauskas’, in tandem with their nonprofit organization Positive Vibe Warriors, organized a surfboard drive for the growing surf scene in Jamaica, where they corralled and shipped almost 300 boards to Jamnesia Surf Camp, located on the south coast of Jamaica. Motivated by the success of their efforts last year, they’ve decided (in typical Gudauskas fashion) to coordinate another board drive––this time for the youth of South Africa.

The drive starts today and will continue until the end of September. If you’re in California and would like to donate any water-tight surfboard, soft board or boogie board to the cause, stop by any of surf shops below:

JACK’S Surfshop

101 Main Street

Huntington Beach, CA

The Surfer's Outlet by JACK’S Surfshop

176 Avenida Del Mar

San Clemente 92672

SURF RIDE Boardshop

325 N. Highway 101

Solana Beach, CA 92075

PROOF LAB Surfshop

254 Shoreline Hwy

Mill Valley, CA 94941

The boards will be sent to Surfers Not Street Children, and also to Waves For Change, a program that gives “surf therapy” sessions to help kids cope with stress and build positive relationships. To find out more about the donation process, visit Pat’s Instagram. To learn more about Surfers Not Street Children and Waves For Change, visit their websites respectively, here and here.