The Corona Open J-Bay has been defined by two things thus far: more perfect 10s than any event in recent memory, and plenty of guest appearances by the man in the gray suit.

This morning, the second shark sighting of the event forced the WSL to put the heat in the water on hold. In a surreal twist, it happened during 3-time World Champ and occasional shark-puncher Mick Fanning’s quarterfinal against Gabriel Medina, with roughly 5 minutes left in the heat. Fanning famously escaped unscathed from a close encounter with a great white during the same event at J-Bay back in 2015, and then returned to win the event in 2016. Fanning has looked razor sharp throughout the 2017 event, but nothing breaks your concentration like an oceanic apex predator.

Luckily, the shark was spotted before competitors had any knowledge of its presence, and the surfers were quickly scooped up by WSL water safety. In the aftermath, WSL commissioner Kieren Perrow said:

“We triple-horn blew the heat to stop, with five minutes to go, roughly. And obviously on the big screen, you can see the shark swimming through the lineup. It’s cruising. Obviously, the safety protocols we have here picked it up far down, probably 600-700 meters down the point. The jet-ski followed it and could see it coming into the lineup, so we had to stop the heat. The surfers are in the boat right now. We’ll follow it as it progresses and hopefully exits the zone in a period of time that, if we’re feeling comfortable, we’ll get back underway. But right now, we’re just keeping an eye on it.”

WSL personel followed the shark, trying to guide it away from the lineup. At least one person on the water seemed completely unfazed by the sighting.

“What a beauty…” commentator Strider Wasilewski said, as he tracked the shark via jet ski.

Twenty five minutes into the holding pattern, after Perrow had discussed the situation with Fanning and Medina and the two surfers said they wanted to get back into the water, the commissioner called the heat back on.

“Wow, we’ve really seen it all this event,” Perrow said when confirming the call to resume the heat.

Fanning had been trailing before the shark sighting, and in the final minutes between the call to run and the final horn, he was unable to close the gap and Medina will advance to the semifinals.

“I didn’t actually see anything. I was out the back and heard the horns, and that’s when I knew they’d spotted something,” Fanning told SURFER field editor Zander Morton. “The Ski came up and told me to hang for a minute while they grabbed Fred and John. They tracked it from way down the point so they had time to get us all out of the water no worries. But it was pretty wild to see it cruise through the whole lineup like that.”