Though we often take it for granted, the seemingly simple occurrence of a wave breaking involves a convoluted coming-together of variables – wind, swell size, swell direction, swell period, ocean floor contour and/or makeup, etc. With the wave pool war raging on, the quest to harness or manufacture nature’s ability to generate rideable waves has focused on removing the ocean from the equation altogether.

But while Slater, Occy, and others race to develop their perfect waves in inland pools, a Tasmanian civil engineer is proposing a different approach. For the last three years, Shane Abel has developed a proposal to drop an artificial reef roughly 200 yards from the shore at Park Beach, a spot in the southeast that already produces small, but consistent surf.

Artificial reefs are nothing new. They’ve been proposed and even tried before. Perhaps most notoriously, a nearly $6 million dollar reef project in Bournemouth on the South Coast of England failed to produce quality waves, and, subsequently, surfers who wanted to ride them.

But according to an article from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Abel’s reef proposal – which takes into account prior failed artificial reefs around the world – will be able to produce 100-meter rides. Perhaps most important for the project to be approved, Abel tells ABC that his design would have minimal environmental impact.

From ABC:

Mr. Abel has done extensive research on attempts to create artificial surf reefs around the world. “There’s been quite a number built historically and all those reefs have either failed to produce surf or have fallen apart over time,” he said. The pipe structure would be built 200 metres offshore and sit above the ocean floor supported by posts. “Simplistically, if you think about a jetty that sits above the water, ours is basically a jetty that sits below the water,” he said. Mr Abel said this reduced the environmental impact and the structure could be easily removed. “The fact that our structure is up off the bottom means it has no impact on sand movement and impact on the ocean floor is minimal,” he said. Mr Abel said the reef would sit at a 45-degree angle to the incoming swell and produce waves 100 metres long. “We’ve been lucky enough to do some tank testing at the Maritime College in Launceston last year and that was successful,” he said.

While Abel’s proposal is set for a community hearing in early August, opposition to the reef is already mobilizing. According to The Mercury, Mike Hollmer-Cross, father of Tasmanian big wave chargers James and Tyler, is speaking out in opposition to the reef. His main concern, he tells the Australian media outlet, is the lack of research on the environmental impact of such a project.

“There has been no hydrological or environmental assessments on why that spot has been selected as the optimum spot in Tasmania,” Hollmer-Cross told The Mercury. “We don’t have the information, so it’s impossible to make an informed decision. We don’t know what impact it’s going to have.”

In addition to their environmental concerns, Hollmer-Cross and his sons argue that the reef is unnecessary, as Park Beach already produces surf of relative quality.

From The Mercury:

“The surf is really functional as it is. It always has been,” [Hollmer-Cross says]. “For recreational and [learning] surfers it’s actually ideal.” Mr Hollmer-Cross said environmental and management protocols would need to be implemented at the beach, including foreshore, dune and safety management. “If their information is environmentally sound, then they need to look at what people want.” His son Tyler, who surfs regularly at the beach and around the state, said the reef would be better suited for another location that is not as renowned for surfing. “I’m concerned what it’ll do for the breaks that we already have,” he said. For the project to be undertaken, it would need a permit and a crown land lease. A crown land spokeswoman said any application would be considered with normal assessment processes. “Consideration from other state departments may be necessary depending on impacts associated with the proposal,” she said.

If approved and funded, the Park Beach reef is still likely years away from becoming a reality. But, with the renewed interest in manufactured surf spots (whether in the ocean or a pool), Park Beach isn’t likely to be the last stand for artificial reefs.

[Featured Image: Nothing artificial about this Tasmanian creation, caught by Tyler Hollmer-Cross. Photo: Chisholm]