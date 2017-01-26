As Zuckerberg Brings Suit, Families Won’t Sell

Last week, we reported on the strained relations between Mark Zuckerberg and the Kauaian community surrounding the $100 million private residence he’s building. At the time of that report, residents all over Kauai were scrambling to find family members to claim their rightful stake on the “Kuleana lands,” which are inherited by descendants of the initial buyer with or without them knowing,” according to Kauai’s Garden Isle newspaper.

“My oldest children have gone and [have] been able to go to the beach and dive and fish and gather,” Cummings told the Garden Isle. “To have my children lose that and their children [to] never have the opportunity, that’s what bothers me.”

Three companies owned by Facebook founder Zuckerberg (Pilaa International LLC, Northshore Kalo LLC, and High Flyer LLC) filed eight “quiet title and partition” lawsuits late last year. The suits involved more than 100 people with claims to Kuleana lands Zuckerberg purchased.

“This is the face of neocolonialism,” Kapua Sproat, a law professor at the University of Hawaii who is originally from Kauai, told The Guardian. “Even though a forced sale may not physically displace people, it’s the last nail in the coffin of separating us from the land.”

“For us, as Native Hawaiians, the land is an ancestor. It’s a grandparent,” she added. “You just don’t sell your grandmother.”

Kuleana lands are parcels granted to Native Hawaiian tenant farmers between 1850 and 1855, according to the “Ua koe ke kuleana o na kanaka.” The defendants in the case are descendants of original Kuleana title holders and heirs to small land parcels scattered across Zuckerberg’s parcel.

Last week, following a barage of negative press regarding the project, Zuckerberg responded with a lengthy Facebook post:

“The land is made up of a few properties. In each case, we worked with the majority owners of each property and reached a deal they thought was fair and wanted to make on their own.

As with most transactions, the majority owners have the right to sell their land if they want, but we need to make sure smaller partial owners get paid for their fair share too.

In Hawaii, this is where it gets more complicated. As part of Hawaiian history, in the mid-1800s, small parcels were granted to families, which after generations might now be split among hundreds of descendants. There aren’t always clear records, and in many cases descendants who own 1/4% or 1% of a property don’t even know they are entitled to anything.

To find all these partial owners so we can pay them their fair share, we filed what is called a “quiet title” action. For most of these folks, they will now receive money for something they never even knew they had. No one will be forced off the land.”

“We have been waiting for contact,” Hope Kallai, Zuckerberg’s immediate neighbor, one property away, told The Guardian. According to Kallai, she and neighbors have reached out through Zuckerberg’s lawyers and his property manager, to no avail.

“He’s kind of in a bubble. It would be much better if we could sit in a circle and talk. He talks about building bridges and not walls,” Kallai said. “He built a six-foot wall.”

“Zuckerberg is saying he wants to respect the local culture and Hawaiian values,” Hawaii state representative Kaniela Ing of Maui told The Guardian. “But I was always taught that if there was a dispute with somebody, you go and knock on their door, sit down, and you kukakuka [discuss] and you hooponopono [make it right]. You don’t initiate conversation by filing a lawsuit… using the same legal loopholes sugar barons in Hawaii exploited centuries ago.”