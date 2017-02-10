There are plenty of reasons to uproot from Oz and make a home in California. Opportunity. Love. Hollywood. In-N-Out.

But not waves.

Which is why, when I see an Australian in a crowded, West Coast lineup, I often find myself wondering, Why?

34-year-old Asher Pacey grew up on the north coast of New South Wales, where he lived in a shack and off the land, planting his own fruit trees, and spending his teenage years sharing 30-second tubes with Mick Fanning and Joel Parkinson at the Superbank in its heyday. In the 15 years since, he’s been chasing surf to some of the world’s most idyllic locations.

However, during the last couple of winters, we’ve been seeing an influx of clips and photos of Asher not from tropical paradise, or from Snapper, but from Baja and Santa Barbara instead.

We caught up with Asher in California between swells, to talk about his Endless Winter program, and what keeps him coming back.

Most surfers in California look at the waves in Australia during our winter months and daydream about bailing on the cold, but you’ve been doing the exact opposite. Why?

[Laughs] This is the second winter I’ve spent over here. Fortunately, it’s been really average back home the last few months, which made it easier to be in California. It’s colder, obviously, but I really don’t mind it. I’m actually just about to cross the border back into California now. I spent the last week in Baja, which is an area I’ve found I really enjoy. It’s just a nice change of pace.

Are you technically living here now?

I came here with an open-ended ticket a few months back, and since I don’t really have an official place of residence at home, I’ve just been hanging up in Costa Mesa with friends. But I haven’t surfed Newport once [Laughs]. I pretty much always head north or south. I’ve probably spent more time in the water in Mexico than anywhere — fun surf, less crowds. I also really love the Santa Barbara points, despite all the people. I’m not exactly sure how long I’ll stay but I’ll be here for awhile.

Speaking of crowds, you spent a lot of time surfing Snapper when you were young. How do the crowds in California compare, especially at the points?

I can definitely relate. It’s super congested. Rincon is a bit harder than Snapper, because there isn’t much variable in the wave and not many people fall. I’ve found Sandspit to be a bit more similar to what I grew up surfing.

Perfect Rincon or all-time Snapper?

That’s tough. I’ve never surfed Rincon as good as it gets, but I really enjoy the long walls and the lines you can draw out there. Snapper is more of a tight pocket and a long barrel and it’s a bit easier to get waves because people fall off more often. But since I’ve never gotten perfect Rincon. I think I would like to experience that.

We’ve seen photos of you all over the West Coast the last couple of months.

I haven’t spent too much time in any one spot. I’ve been super mobile —chasing the same swell up and down the coast wherever it looks best. That’s something I enjoy. You can surf a lot of different types of waves here, sometimes even on the same day. There was a swell a couple weeks back that was pretty special. Really wild and windy, so it was a challenge to pick the right spot.

Do you actually enjoy the cold water? Are you chasing an endless winter?

[Laughs] Yeah, I really do. It’s difficult. Getting in and out of your suit, using more energy in the water, it takes a lot to surf when it’s cold. Having grown up in a warm water climate, surfing around here in the winter everyday is just a completely different experience for me.

Your quiver is filled with alternative craft. When did you make the switch away from the normal thruster?

Close to six years ago I got my first twinnie made by DHD [Darren Handley], and I instantly realized it was better for me. I feel like I don’t really need to be performance surfing, it’s not what I’m into at this point in my life. I enjoy the ease of riding those sorts of boards. I rarely ride a normal thruster anymore.

The original Snapt had the dreamiest footage of you at the original Superbank. Do you have a score like that up your sleeve saved for Snapt 3?

That was back in the early 2000s and it was the first time the sand had flowed around the point like that at Snapper. Logan Dulien [Snapt director] and I were down the coast visiting my family when we saw that swell. Nobody expected it to be as good as it was. For three days it was as perfect as it gets. As for Snapt 3, we’ve been chipping away at it. We’ve definitely gotten some good stuff, but I’m not sure it’s possible to recreate that score.

What’s your next trip?

Another cold-water location [Laughs]. I’m headed over to Portugal and Spain at the end of the month with Weedmaps. They’re making a positive impact in surf, which is cool to see, and I haven’t spent much time in Europe, so it should be sick.