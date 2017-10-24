Behind The Scenes of ’72 Hours’: A Weekend with the Dorians

We gave Shane and Jackson Dorian three days to create, film, and edit their own adventure reel

By

It can be exhausting keeping pace with the evolution of camera tech. Advancements seem to be announced by the day, and the idea that a quality production can somehow land in your lap is easy to imagine. But the steps involved in a top-notch edit are many. There’s the creative brainstorming. The search for the right camera angle. The balance of action and B-roll. To slow-mo or not to slow-mo. And how can you share it with the world if you don’t have a bar of internet connection?

Last weekend, father-son duo Shane Dorian and his son Jackson set off for a backcountry camping trip, where they had 72 hours to create, film, and edit a 2-5 minute video with the GoPro Hero6 camera. The setting was perfect. Set against a tropical backdrop, their destination was made for a cinematic expedition. Plus, there are opportunities for fishing, hunting (there are definitely bows involved), and other recreation that all speak 100% adventure.

And so the Dorians set off last Friday, along with POV expert Anthony Walsh as their filmer, to capture 72 hours of intrepid travel.

“We had a lot of fun,” said Shane of the camping trip. “A pretty normal weekend when I’m home, actually – finding fun surf with Jackson, and when it's flat, finding something else that will keep us entertained.” That entertainment included marathon hikes, cliff-jumps from waterfalls, and cave-dives through impossibly blue water, with no one else in sight.

But the adventure was just the start. Then came the mad dash to turn their footage into a finished edit. Cue the visualizing, trimming, music choice, and the other elements you need for an adventure flick. Oh, and the clock is ticking. Not exactly a point-and-shoot operation.

Below is a 15-second hint of what Shane and Jackson found last weekend, as well as the photographic breadcrumbs from three days of Dorian-approved exploration. Stay tuned to Surfer.com for when the full edit drops.