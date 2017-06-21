Bob Holland, Virginia Beach Legend, Dies At Age 88

The East Coast has lost its second surf patriarch in as many months on Monday, as Virginia Beach’s Bob Holland, founder of Smith and Holland Surf Shop and the first east coast surfer to win a national title, passed away in an assisted living home after suffering from Alzheimer’s. He was 88 years old.

Born in 1928, Holland inherited his love for the ocean from a seafaring family. His father, a member of the Virginia Pilot Association, was also a first-gen Virginia Beach surfer. Holland’s first surf was atop a paddleboard at age 9, and he improved steadily throughout the time he spent near the water. As he got older, he adopted his father’s trade, steering container ships into Chesapeake Bay area ports.

Holland was a prolific competitor, earning seven United States Surfing Championship Titles — his first in 1967 — and 12 East Coast titles in his amateur career. He remains the only person to win the former on all three continental coasts.

Described as “tough as nails” by childhood friend and surfer Don Fentress, Holland maintained his superb athleticism into old age. His son, Bobby Holland, told the Virginian-Pilot that his father continued to ride a shortboard at age 84. Holland was also a nationally-ranked triathlete after retirement.

Holland spent much of his adulthood campaigning for Virginia’s status as a legitimate surf hotspot, starting with the opening of the state’s first shop, Holland Surf Shop, in 1960. (He would later co-found Smith and Holland Surf Shop in 1962 with fellow Virginia Beach surfer Pete Smith). In 1963, Holland helped to relocate the East Coast Surfing Championships from New York to Virginia. He served as one of the Eastern Surfing Association’s first judges, and later as head judge, when the group was formed in 1967. “Nobody thought back then that anybody from our shore could compete,” Holland told the Virginian-Pilot in 2013. “We were good surfers, so you knew it was bound to happen.”

Among the first group of surfers to be inducted into the East Coast Surf Legends Hall of Fame in 1996, Holland was elected to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 1997, the only surfer to be inducted.

“His pleasantry was only matched by his humility,” friend and surfer Butch Maloney told The Pilot. “He was a man of great integrity. He was a role model for probably thousands of kids, and they couldn’t have had a better one.”

[Above Image: Bob Holland, 1965; Featured Image: Bob Holland, Cape Hatteras, early ’90s]