[This feature, written by Dean LaTourrette, originally appeared in our May 2017 Issue, “Frontiers,” on newsstands and available for download now.]

It was late in the day, and the sets at Waimea were 25 feet and growing. The morning had been completely flat, so this swell, even by Hawaiian standards, had come up fast. Ben Wilkinson, fresh off a full day of construction and house painting, face and arms covered in paint, rolled up in his van an hour before sunset and paddled out.

There was a pack of 40 or so surfers already out in the lineup, including some famed professional big-wave riders. With one of the biggest sets of the day approaching, sending many of the surfers scurrying, Wilkinson discreetly moved toward his go-to lineup: extremely deep and underneath the other surfers. When the first wave of the set rolled through, threatening to take out the entire pack, Wilkinson called the wave’s bluff and held his ground, spun his board around at the last minute, and took off under the lip. While it was an impressive display of bravado, most of the lineup had written off any chance of him making the drop as they scrambled toward the second wave of the set. Ten seconds later, Wilkinson glided nonchalantly over the shoulder of the wave and into the channel.

You could say that Wilkinson was built for big waves. The first thing you notice when encountering him is his sheer mass. His arms, shoulders, and neck are thick as a linebacker’s, and when you shake his hand, it feels like you’re slapping paws with a grizzly. Next comes his nose: it twists in several directions before finishing off at a severe angle from where it begins, thanks to various scraps on and off the rugby field as well as a few collisions with unfriendly coastal rocks. He looks like the last Aussie you’d want to cross after a few beers at the local pub, but his intimidating physical presence belies a kind, soft-spoken personality.

Wilkinson invited me to stay with him at his adopted home in Haleiwa, where he lives with his partner, Dee, despite the fact that they were already juggling waves, work, and tending to their newborn boy, Maleko, who was barely two months old.

They live on a shared compound just outside of town owned by longtime North Shore local Jay Behrens, an inventive surfboard and snowboard shaper and a mentor to Wilkinson. The spacious grounds are filled with over a dozen different types of fruit trees and a variety of structures. Toward the back of the property is Wilkinson’s towering open-air workshop, which he built himself, stocked with huge piles of milled wood as well as pieces of furniture in various states of progress. Nearby is a long white structure with an arched roof where Wilkinson keeps a slew of big-wave guns and assorted surf gear. Propped up against his front steps is a 10-foot solid redwood replica of a 1905 Duke Kahanamoku board that Wilkinson has been experimenting with. He’s drawn to huge waves and huge slabs of wood, and he has managed to carve out (no pun intended) an enviable life for himself on the North Shore of Oahu pursuing both.

Between sessions, Wilkinson periodically slips into his workshop to resume woodworking projects. His hallmark is producing tables and benches using large, beautiful pieces of wood that he mills himself—usually monkeypod, mango, or koa. He often sources them through the coconut wireless, aided by a loose network of people who alert him to fallen trees or discarded logs and limbs. “I’m generally not looking to cut down a living tree unless there’s a good reason—a threat to someone’s house or something like that,” says Wilkinson. “But people will have wood on their property that they don’t want to pay to have removed, and I’ll find out about it and go get it.”

Wilkinson is a natural when it comes to wielding saws and orbital sanders, but he’s most at home in the lineup, especially when the swell reaches oversized proportions. Big-wave surfing is one of the few areas in wave riding where size and strength can be a significant asset. Wilkinson uses his physicality to large advantage, throwing his mass into carving turns, bending his 10-foot boards at will to go where he wants. “My dream is to be able to surf big waves the way we surf small waves,” he says. “I think we’re getting closer and closer to that with the advances in equipment.”

Chilean big-wave surfer Ramón Navarro saw Wilkinson put his theories to the test last season when he visited Navarro’s home break of Punta de Lobos. “Ben was doing things at Lobos that I didn’t think were even possible in big surf,” says Navarro. “He was hitting the lip on 25-foot faces, going completely vertical. I’m now rethinking what I can do at my home break when it’s really big.”

Wilkinson’s introduction to serious surf began in North Narrabeen, New South Wales, a suburb just north of Sydney that’s served as a hub of performance surfing for decades, spawning iconic talents like Simon Anderson, Terry Fitzgerald, and Damien Hardman, to name a few. During Wilkinson’s formative years, in the ’80s and ’90s, North Narrabeen was a rough, blue-collar town with a tight-knit surfing community — and a notoriously hostile place for outsiders. His father, Mark, moved there in the late ’70s and was originally one of those outsiders. An accomplished fisherman, diver, and surfer, Mark had to work to earn the respect of the salty locals. The way he did that was by surfing big waves.

“When I was little, my dad used to take me to the beach with him when he went surfing,” recalls Wilkinson. “He would draw a giant square on the beach and tell me I had to stay inside of it while he surfed. And if ever I strayed outside of it, he’d set me right.”

The young Wilkinson would watch his dad for hours, paying close attention to how he paddled out, where he lined up, and which waves he chose. “I remember him always waiting for the biggest waves,” says Wilkinson. “Sometimes he’d paddle out and patiently sit and wait for one big wave, ride it, and come in; that would be his session.”

“Other than Simon Anderson, there weren’t a lot of other people I saw that rode waves as big as Ben’s dad did,” says filmmaker Andrew Kidman, who moved to the area when he was nine years old. “His old man was a bit of a mystery. You only saw him when the surf was big, and he was like a giant—probably the biggest surfer at Narrabeen, and pretty intimidating. But he was just the loveliest guy.”

Wilkinson surfed well, but his size could be an impediment on smaller days. Much like his father, he truly shined when the waves got bigger, and as he grew, so, too, did his appetite for larger surf. To fund swell chases abroad, he enrolled in a local trade school for carpentry and eventually got a job as a tradesman for a local builder. His thirst for sizeable surf led him to Indonesia, Tahiti, California, and, of course, Hawaii, where he began amassing more experience in heavy-water situations.

Wilkinson had an innate passion for big waves, but he didn’t commit himself fully to the pursuit until 2005, after his father passed away from Lou Gehrig’s disease. The effect of the disease on his father’s body was devastating to watch, and the experience would shape Wilkinson’s views on life and surfing from that point on. He became determined to take full advantage of his abilities and tackle the biggest and heaviest waves he could find.

Wilkinson had visited the North Shore several times during his travels, but after his father’s death he packed up and moved there for good at age 22. His arrival was quiet at first, but slowly people began noticing him in serious conditions.

“He’s pretty hard to miss, this big Aussie guy,” says local charger Aaron Gold, who became one of Wilkinson’s close friends and surfing partners. “I saw him one day at Waimea, and he took off super late and deep on a couple of really big waves and just stuck them. I thought, ‘This guy is an animal.’”

“He’s an amazing surfer in big waves and small,” says fellow Hawaii-based big-wave surfer Kohl Christensen. “We started calling him ‘Kung Fu Panda’ because he was so agile on his feet, especially for a guy his size.”

I, too, noticed his agility when Wilkinson took me surfing at Jocko’s, a bowling left-hander located on the quieter side of the North Shore. Paddling out on a beefy board in double-overhead conditions, he positioned himself substantially deeper and farther inside than the rest of us, preferring to wait for waves that rolled past the outside and unloaded with added ferocity on the inside reef. I watched him take off late on a particularly steep wave and weave gracefully through a number of hollow sections before laying into a hard backside bottom turn and hooking a tight arc in the pocket with equal parts nimbleness and power.

“It’s the best feeling when you come hard off the bottom and you kind of have to go hard off the top,” says Wilkinson. “It’s hard on a big board, which is why I’m experimenting with asymmetrical designs that allow a looser heel-side turn. To me, going straight is just boring.”

Wilkinson’s experimental leanings are evident in his eclectic quiver. Rather than getting boards from just one shaper, he actively works with five or six, including Roger Hinds, Donald Brink, and Fletcher Chouinard, among others. His big-wave boards generally range in length from 9 to 11 feet, but he tends to favor the shorter end of that range to accommodate steeper drops. His asymmetrical exploration began with his landlord and shaper, Jay Behrens, and has continued with Brink, creating big-wave guns not just with different heel- and toe-side templates, but also different rockers, concaves, and fin placements, all with the goal of freeing up bigger boards to make bigger turns.

While Wilkinson was reveling in the large surf of the North Shore and slowly making a name for himself there, he also started feeling the pull of a certain Northern California giant that had captured his imagination since boyhood. “Me and my dad would watch videos of Mavericks religiously to learn about the spot,” Wilkinson says. “So when I finally went there, I felt like I already knew the place.”

Watching might be one thing, but experiencing was another entirely. Wilkinson turned up for the biggest swell of the year in 2007—the same foggy, fateful day that big-wave surfer Peter Davi was killed riding nearby Ghost Trees—and paddled out for the first time by himself. Due to the size and lack of visibility, there weren’t a lot of takers that day, and before Wilkinson could even figure out where to line up, he got caught inside. “I basically got smashed by a giant wave that broke right on top of me, broke my leash, and I had to swim in,” he recalls. “I had never been rejected like that by a surf spot.”

He found his board unscathed on the inside and, determined to give it another go, went searching for a new leash. He walked in his wetsuit from the parking lot to Mavericks Surf Shop, which was located about a half mile away in Princeton-by-the-Sea, and bought a new big-wave leash from Mavericks pioneer Jeff Clark himself. “He was looking at me when I walked in, like, ‘Who is this guy?’” laughs Wilkinson. “But then he just sort of smiled and said, ‘Keep the change.’”

Longtime Mavericks surfer Grant Washburn was in the water during Wilkinson’s early sessions at the spot. “I remember him paddling out and immediately lining up right in the pit,” recalls Washburn. “That’s unusual even for guys who’ve surfed it for a long time. And Ben just stuffed one right out of the gate.” Washburn, a large surfer himself, was also struck by Wilkinson’s power. “Most guys are overpowered by Mavericks,” he says. “But Ben matched the intensity of the wave like a normal surfer would do on a smaller wave. He’s one of the most powerful guys I know in any sport.”

Wilkinson was also drawn to the camaraderie of the Mavericks crew, which seemed to echo the bonds shared by big-wave surfers back in Hawaii. Perhaps more than the feeling he gets from riding giant waves, Wilkinson appreciates the brotherhood of big-wave surfing and feels a strong desire to connect with those who share his passion for oversized surf. For Wilkinson, looking after his fellow surfers and approaching the ocean with humility is paramount.

“You get a lot of different types that come to Hawaii and the North Shore, with different motivations,” says Gold. “Ben didn’t come in pounding his chest. He’s very humble, and he showed respect. I consider him 100 percent Hawaiian; he’s more Hawaiian than a lot of people who are born here.”

Mavericks stalwart Ryan Seelbach stayed with Wilkinson on the North Shore in 2012 and saw exactly what big-wave camaraderie means to Wilkinson. “It was big and Ben took me to surf an outer-reef spot that I’d never surfed before,” recalls Seelbach. “We get out there and it’s just us and one other surfer. The other surfer loses his board, so then it’s just the two of us, and then Ben breaks his leash and all of a sudden I’m out there by myself. It’s 25-foot Hawaiian, and I’m surfing alone at an offshore reef I’ve never been to before. What’s crazy is that about a half hour later Ben comes paddling back out, his broken leash wrapped around his neck like a dog collar, to check on me. He knew the currents and swam to the inside and found his board, which was probably about a mile-long swim, and instead of going in, he paddled all the way back out without a leash to see if I was okay. I couldn’t believe it. I’m not sure many other surfers would do something like that.”

Wilkinson has an unusual level of comfort in heavy situations, which comes in handy when you’re trying to do turns on 20-foot faces or get back to the beach in one piece. “I grew up on the water,” he explains, “so I’ve always had a lot of confidence that I could swim out of any situation. I’ve also been lucky and not had a bad injury that prevented me from getting in on my own.”

Late last year, during one of the biggest swells of the season at Mavericks, Wilkinson took a brutal beating on a huge set; in the aftermath, he could be seen waving off three different Jet Skis while slowly making his way through the churned-up inside section and to the channel. The wave in question had been one of the tallest, ugliest waves ridden all day—a bumpy behemoth that began breaking on the outside and then reared up all the way across the Mavericks bowl. Wilkinson rolled in, his board skipping down the face, and managed to hold on into the trough, where he regained his balance. From the flats, he calmly leaned into a full-rail bottom turn like he was surfing 6-foot Haleiwa. It was a beautiful moment, marked by a level of poise and control seldom seen in big-wave surfing, but it was cut short when the wave threw a clamping, 50-yard section in front of him, leaving Wilkinson little choice but to hop off his board feet-first directly into the maw.

Watching Wilkinson in the water, it’s clear that he’s committed to pushing himself in ways seldom seen in big-wave surfing, but drawing different lines in massive surf comes at a cost. To Wilkinson, however, there is no other way. Much like the slabs of wood that he deftly shapes, the faces of giant waves present an opportunity to do something truly creative. After all, in Wilkinson’s mind, going straight is just boring.