What could be said about Australia that hasn’t been said or shown in all the surf movies, magazine, books or websites? We all know the waves are good. Us surf fans watch the first three events of the year take place in various regions of the country, and web clips of heavy water slabs and long beautiful points litter our social media feeds. Australia is a surfer’s dream, or, at least, a dream for most California surfers I know.

The older I’ve become, the more surprised I was that this amazing continent had still eluded me. I mean, I’m a surf photographer, and Australia is the land of great surf. What have I been doing this whole time? A trip to the South Pacific to visit the Solomon Islands last month had me thinking about booking a rather open-ended ticket on both sides and finally checking this place out. I had a few friends over here (more now) and decided to just play it by ear, watch the charts, try to find myself at the right spots, and really see what this place has to offer.

Australia is huge, though, and being where I wanted to be wasn’t as easy as some other countries I’ve been to. The area of this country is obviously massive, and understanding what swell directions, tides, and winds make each place tick isn’t always a straightforward process. Lack of swells, or leaving a particular spot only to see that the waves picked up the following week, had been a central theme of this trip. Seeing a swell for waves on the Gold Coast and seeing another swell for something in Victoria the following day is similar to seeing waves in Baja and then in Oregon and deciding to make the trek. It was best to be patient.

This time of year is good for waves, and after extending my ticket twice now, I feel as though I’ve tried my best. It’s taken me 34 years to get to this place, but I’m already eager to get back. There’s still so much left to explore and I’m hoping one day I’ll check a few more boxes.

***

I arrived to the Gold Coast right as the party was starting. A large south swell was already pumping waves for days on end with the World Tour surfers in full stride, eager to kick off the season. Images of right-point perfection saturated my social media feed. Everyone who has the Gold Coast on lock was scoring. I, however, was not that person. Between hunting the ever-scarce WiFi for phone service, trying to reach out to the people I knew, and figuring out my ride situation to get to the right spots, I was lost. I’d read about DBah, seen the photos of Burleigh, and knew that Parko was from Coolangatta, but it was surreal to finally be here, in Australia, trying to find the right spots.

Nat Young tells me that The Alley was pumping, but the current was outrageous. Burleigh, too. In fact, every wave in the Gold Coast on a south swell is rife with current. The waves bend out to sea a bit, and unless you have a jet ski, you want east swell. Everywhere is better on an east swell. But there was none, and slowly, the south swell died, the same swell that had produced such good surf while I was flying over the Pacific.

The charts for the Solomon Islands were improving, so we pulled the trigger to go. I enjoyed watching the first few days of competition at The Quiksilver Pro — seeing how the swells wrap around the corner at Snapper Rocks and continue into Rainbow Bay, then Greenmount, and if you’re lucky, Kirra. The Gold Coast was my first taste of Australia, a quick five days spent around the contest trying to get some free food in the competitors area and hide from the midday sun.

Below are some travel imperatives to remember when you’re a first-timer on the Gold Coast:

THE WAVES:

We’ve all heard of the breaks around the Goldy, but looking at a swell chart and seeing 4-ft @12 sec and realizing that’s a massive swell was something new. Once I was situated, though, figuring out what right pointbreak was the best wasn’t as easy as I had imagined. Although people saturated the lineup at Snapper, rumors of perfect Burleigh and The Alley had me guessing on where I should be. After a few days of learning the coastline from Bureigh to Dbah, thanks to Nat Young and Michael Dunphy, I was feeling comfortable with my little routine

CROWDS:

I mean, it’s crowded, like really really crowded in Australia. But it’s all-relative. At home in Santa Cruz, Pleasure Point might have 75 people throughout the Point, but the swells are often slow and currents are non-existent. The caliber of surfer is a wide range, and sometimes it feels like you’re really just weaving the crowds as opposed to surfing. Snapper is a different type of crowded. There were probably 200 people out, and yes, it seemed ridiculous, but upon closer inspection, it was very manageable. You’re not gonna go out there and get a wave off Parko, behind the rock. You wouldn’t be able to approach any surf-spot like that. With a crazy sweep from the swell angle and sandbars that groom waves down the point, a half mile long, there are plenty of waves if you’re just trying to get a surf in. The waves are fast and have sections; it’s exceedingly rare for someone to ride a wave from Snapper to Greenmount. There are crowds, but there’s an abundance of waves — that’s the difference between the Gold Coast and California.

THE FOOD:

Not sure what I expected, but looking at a menu for the first time in Australia became an intimidating experience. The $29 breakfasts and $11 draft beers weren’t all that appealing, but the coffee was some of the best I’ve had: flat whites are my new favorite. With the exception of alcohol, which is expensive by any and every standard, tax is included in the price you see on the menu, and you don’t tip. Seriously, no one tips. Factor that in with our current exchange rate (75 cents will get you one AUD), and it’s actually quite similar to Cali prices. That’s hard to recognize when you first see a burger for $22 AUD.

MISCONCEPTIONS:

Traveling to any country for the first time is full of confusion. Although I’ve always regarded Australia as a less crowded (general population, not surfers) and better wave-equipped version of California, every new environment has some surprises. Australia was no exception. Straight off the plane, my cell phone is worthless and any communications will need to take place in Internet cafes. Limited access to the Internet is good for the soul but not good for arranging rides and coordinating shoots — I probably should have bought an international phone plan.