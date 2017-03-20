Remember our friends over at Changing Tides Foundation? The ladies of the non-profit organization are at it again, with a new initiative aimed at Bocas del Toro, the well-known surf zone in Panama, and the young women residing in and around its stretch of coastline. Here’s a little backstory about their latest program:

The goal of the Women’s Outreach Mentorship Program (WOMP) program is to provide underprivileged teenage girls in the community of Bocas del Toro the opportunity to improve their swimming skills, learn how to SUP, and eventually surf, while encouraging them to grow personally and build strong relationships with their peers. While in Panama, the CTF team along with Emi Koch from Beyond the Surface International, will be visiting Give And Surf, which is a local organization based in Bocas responsible for running the program, to host a women’s empowerment clinic to address gender inequality issues, to distribute clean water filtration systems, [to advocate] environmental education through art, and to document the WOMP program’s progress.

How can you help? Changing Tides Foundation will be hosting a fundraiser this Thursday, March 23, 6:00–9:00 p.m., at Union CoWork (111 C Street) in Encinitas, Calif. A $20 cash donation at the door includes food from Fish 101 Restaurant, drinks (Bring your own cup!), live music, and one raffle ticket. Stainless steel cups and additional raffle tickets will be available for purchase. A live auction including everything from surfboards to yoga retreats will all go toward the program.