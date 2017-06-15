Dane Reynolds, Andrew Doheny, Griffin Colapinto, and more are signed on and ready to battle

Tomorrow, on Friday, June 16th, the Cobblestone Classic hits Lower Trestles in a format that’s wholly different from normal ‘CT scratching. Filling out the draw are 16 brand teams of four surfers each: one former or current professional, one grom, and two brand staff members. Here’s a look at some of the names slated to hit the lineup:

Billabong: Griffin Colapinto

Quiksilver: Michael Dunphy, Fred Patacchia

Volcom: Andrew Doheny

Channel Islands: Dane Reynolds, Nathan Curren

Surf Ride: Jordy Collins

SURFER: Torrey Meister

The Frog House: Ford Archbold

Electric: Noah Beschen

Sustainable Surf: Alex Gray

Red Bull: Jake Marshall

Here’s the low-down on the event format:

Round One (16 teams): 20 minutes heats, with each surfer’s top wave score counting toward the overall team point total; the top 8 teams advance

Round Two (8 Teams): Same deal. 20 minute heats; top 4 teams advance

Final: The 4 teams with the highest point totals from Round Two will each have 1 representative start the heat in the lineup. Once the first surfer has tallied their scoring wave, they will tag in the next surfer who will be waiting in knee-deep water. Three waves can be ridden per surfer and each surfer’s best wave will be counted toward the team’s overall point total. The highest team total will be the Cobblestone Classic champion.

The first heat hits the water at 8:00 AM. For more information on the event, click here.

[Featured Image: Dane Reynolds, Photo by Ellis]