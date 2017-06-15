Tomorrow, on Friday, June 16th, the Cobblestone Classic hits Lower Trestles in a format that’s wholly different from normal ‘CT scratching. Filling out the draw are 16 brand teams of four surfers each: one former or current professional, one grom, and two brand staff members. Here’s a look at some of the names slated to hit the lineup:
Billabong: Griffin Colapinto
Quiksilver: Michael Dunphy, Fred Patacchia
Volcom: Andrew Doheny
Channel Islands: Dane Reynolds, Nathan Curren
Surf Ride: Jordy Collins
SURFER: Torrey Meister
The Frog House: Ford Archbold
Electric: Noah Beschen
Sustainable Surf: Alex Gray
Red Bull: Jake Marshall
Here’s the low-down on the event format:
Round One (16 teams): 20 minutes heats, with each surfer’s top wave score counting toward the overall team point total; the top 8 teams advance
Round Two (8 Teams): Same deal. 20 minute heats; top 4 teams advance
Final: The 4 teams with the highest point totals from Round Two will each have 1 representative start the heat in the lineup. Once the first surfer has tallied their scoring wave, they will tag in the next surfer who will be waiting in knee-deep water. Three waves can be ridden per surfer and each surfer’s best wave will be counted toward the team’s overall point total. The highest team total will be the Cobblestone Classic champion.
The first heat hits the water at 8:00 AM. For more information on the event, click here.
[Featured Image: Dane Reynolds, Photo by Ellis]