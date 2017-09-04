The Reynolds clan finally welcomed four new X Chromosomes to the world, as Courtney had her twin girls late last night, now joining Sammy Boo and Pam in their Carpinteria home.

The above photo of Dane holding the two cherubs appeared via Instagram stories. According to first looks, one is the spitting image of circa-2015 Sammy Boo, while the other is maybe adopted.

Instagram also gave us a photo of the triumphant mother:

The couple announced the future arrival of the twin girls back in April, adding to what’s been a full professional year for Dane with the launch of Former. Now that the pregnancy is a wrap, the powerhouse team of Dane and Courtney are ready for Round Two of parenthood. Sammy is ready to be big brother and to menace the girls’ future boyfriends. Pam is ready for Napkin Apocalypse co-stars. Everybody is ready for twins.