Dion Agius: Please Help Disaster Victims In Mozambique

Globetrotting pro Dion Agius was in Mozambique earlier this month, scoring some of the African nation’s flawless righthanders. Unfortunately, Cyclone Dineo also toured the region, smashing Mozambique and Zimbabwe, flooding huge swaths of both countries. Over 100,000 people were displaced in Mozambique, with dozens of homes destroyed and at least seven people killed.

The storm caught Agius by surprise, and as he hunkered down to wait out the storm’s passing, he recorded his lodging being ripped apart by 180 km/hr winds. He was so moved by the destruction he saw the next day that he put together a short film to help spread the word that the locals need help.

Very little outside media is reporting on the disaster. Some South African news agencies as well as Al Jazeera have done stories but word doesn’t seem to be spreading to the rest of the world.

Agius is drawing people’s attention to a GoFundMe campaign, if you’re inclined and have the means to help these people rebuild. Whole lotta bad things happening in the world these days. Here’s a chance to help.