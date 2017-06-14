Things escalated a few nights ago.

As we left our heroes – Kelly and Mick – they were in the bar on Namotu, neck deep in tropical liquor, drowning their sorrows after being bounced from the contest. The sun had disappeared, as had Kelly’s ability to safely navigate his ski back across the channel to Tavarua.

Kelly was working the room. Mick shuffled around and could only utter the word, “McMuffin”. He walked up behind Kelly and kicked him in the ass. Kelly had been itching all night to get into a little playful scrap and the two champions began to spar, much to the amusement of the room. Mick head-locked Kelly. Kelly pulled a spinning reverse kick. The scrap moved out onto the deck and Kelly tackled Mick to the deck and threw some fresh air ground-and-pound. Parko pulled them apart before the needle moved from green to red and the pair got up laughing and hugged it out. While the sight of the two greatest contest surfers of the modern era in mock hand-to-hand combat didn’t have the surreal feel of Laird versus Dingo, which went down here in 2005, it had far greater symbolism. They’ve probably been wanting to do it for 15 years.

The scrap was the cue to radio a boat from Tavvy to come and pick Kelly’s crew up and taken them home.

Kelly’s arrival on Namotu had been a surprise to everyone, especially Glen Hall and Ryan Fletcher. The pair had just watched Kelly’s heat from the bar and was discussing where Kelly was in the rankings and what he’d do if, somehow, he didn’t requalify for next year’s Tour. They turned around and collectively shat the bed when who was standing there, just over their shoulders, but Kelly himself.

Mick left Namotu at lunchtime yesterday. Next week he’ll be in Germany. All he would say about his trip was that, “I’m buying leather pants and going to hell!” The collective departures of Mick and Kelly from the contest draw – along with pretty much everyone else in the top 10 and every Cloudbreak specialist – has created a vacuum in the draw that we began to fill yesterday.

The morning freesurf was a bit light on for numbers. The contest field had halved, and there were only a handful of event crew sampling the long, clean lines. The Fiji power rankings we published – referred to around the contest today as the “Pest Rankings” – seemed to have kept the lineup free of contest staff. I’m in trouble apparently with one member of the top five for including him in the list, while I’m also in trouble with Kai Garcia who is going to turn me into a pretzel for not including him in the list. You can’t win.

One guy who can win, who won yesterday morning, and who might win the whole damn contest is Matt Wilkinson. His first wave yesterday was crackling with voltage, five forehand slices, all on a barely-held rail, the last of them channelling Occy circa ’84. So much was made of Wilko’s backhand in his breakout season last year, but his forehand yesterday was, as he described it to me later, “Fucking excellent.” The judges didn’t agree, gave him a seven-something, but yesterday morning we saw the style of surfing that’s going to win this contest.

In the following heat, Michel Bourez did something similar just on his backhand, Connor O’Leary juiced points from the inside racetrack in the next, while Bede Durbidge caught the waves that counted in his heat, all three moving straight into the quarters and avoiding the weird limbo of Round Five.

Before he paddled out for the final heat yesterday morning, Sebastian Zietz paused for a second, sniffed his pits, and concluded, “Brah, I stink. It’s got to the point where soap actually makes it worse.” Around the dinner table over on Namotu, the air has also been ripe. Mick Fanning sniffed his pits a few days ago and concluded they smelled like diesel fuel. Sweaty men with the tropical melts who’ve been out in the islands for what feels like weeks now. There are two days left in the waiting period. This one has gone the distance.

The contest was due to restart an hour ago at the time of writing this, but we received the news on the coconut wireless that it’s officially off for the day. As we sit here contemplating what to do on a Wednesday afternoon in paradise, Glen Hall walks past, fresh off a top five finish in the Pest Rankings and fresh off the boat from Cloudbreak, proclaiming, “That’s dead-set the best Cloudbreak has been all event.”

I give up. Let’s just boat out there tomorrow and not come back until it’s done.

[Featured Image: Matt Wilkinson, Photo by Joli]

