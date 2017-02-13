Enter The Matt Wilkinson Giveaway

We’re just a month out from the start of the 2017 ‘CT at Snapper Rocks, where Matt Wilkinson won his first career Tour event last year and began his streak as a bonafide World Title contender (To read the full story of his Title transformation, read “Going Off Script,” the Wilko profile written by SURFER Associate Editor Ashtyn Douglas, by clicking here). Enter to win the Matt Wilkinson Giveaway, where you can take home the gear that helped boost Wilko into the upper echelon of the ‘CT rankings. The package includes: a Darren Handley Designs 5’11” MF DNA model (the same design Wilko used during the 2016 season), a wetsuit, a backpack, boardshorts, a tailpad, a set of fins, a leash, and shoes for whatever mountains you’ll move out of the water. You only have 72 hours to enter, so don’t wait: win big and write your own Wilko-inspired script for 2017.