Filmmaker Aaron Lieber on Bethany Hamilton’s New Film, Unstoppable

For the past few years, Bethany Hamilton had a filmer at her side nearly every moment of her day. Throughout the process of Hamilton getting married, having a child, going on surf trips, competing as a wildcard at the Fiji Pro, and charging one of the heaviest waves in the world, filmmaker, director, and producer Aaron Lieber was there to catch it all. The cumulation of this footage will be Hamilton’s new surf documentary, Unstoppable.

According to Lieber, Hamilton’s been painted and perceived primarily as a “shark attack survivor” for far too long, and the duo wanted to create something to show the world that she’s an amazing surfer – regardless of the fact that she lost an arm over a decade ago. When we called up Lieber to talk about what went into the making of the film and what fans can expect to see, he was on the North Shore with Hamilton, waiting for the swell to peak so he could get some footage of her pulling into a bomb at Pipe.

What got you interested in making this film with Bethany?

My interest started before I knew Bethany. A few years ago, I made a film with Lakey Peterson called Zero to 100, and during that time I went on a couple trips with Bethany–one with Carissa [Moore] and one with Lakey. Just seeing her surf, I had no idea she was that good. It blew me away. As I was finishing up Lakey’s film, I told Bethany she should make a project, whether it was with me or not, just to show everyone how good she is. Then when I finished Lakey’s film, Bethany called me and was like, “Let’s make a movie!” My inspiration was purely her talent. I’ve worked with the best male and female surfers, and I think she surfs at a world-title, world-class level. I also wanted to make a film with someone who has such an incredible, empowering story and also to shed more light on female surfing.

How long has this film been in the works?

Three and a half years. We’ve gone to Fiji, Mexico, the Maldives, Costa Rica, Indo, Tahiti, and Hawaii. We’re going back to Tahiti, too – she wants to surf 15-ft Teahupoo. We included a lot of other women in the film, too. Lakey came with us to the Maldives. In Fiji, all the best girls were there for the event, so I’m going to try and pull in shots of Tyler Wright and Steph Gilmore. There’s also going to be a Hawaii segment with Coco Ho and Malia Manuel and all these girls she grew up with.

How is the film going to be different than the standard high-action surf reel?

There’s definitely a lot of surfing, but there’s just so much more to her story, from both an athletic and personal perspective. I went into this film with no idea what I was getting into, which was cool. Through the process, she got married, had her first kid, surfed 50-ft Jaws, got 3rd in Fiji. We didn’t really script a lot of this stuff. She’s an amazing human and an amazing athlete, and I just wanted to see what happened. Now I’m trying to share the highs and lows that came with her chasing her dreams, how she’s pulled away from them and come back. Throughout everything, she always came back to the ocean and she never lost sight of what her goals and drives and passions are. I wanted to show the life journey of her becoming a wife and a mom and discovering how to go after her dreams while also caring for a child and dealing with life from a new perspective. That storyline isn’t being told in female sports.

That’s interesting you say that. Motherhood isn’t necessarily something that’s talked about a lot in the world of female surfing. Along those same lines, do you think the story of women surfers should be shared more via film?

100 percent. After I did Lakey’s film and Leave a Message, Laura Enever did a mini-series and Steph did a film. So there’s definitely been more female surf films recently than there ever has been, but I think there should be more. At the end of the day, this is Bethany’s story, but I’m trying to elevate the whole sport of women’s surfing through Bethany’s narrative.

Much of Bethany’s celebrity stems from her shark attack, especially outside the world of surfing. Do you hope to show that there’s more to her than being a shark attack victim?

The story isn’t about that, but from a contextual standpoint, it has to be there. I want to show who Bethany Hamilton is, which includes where her parents come from and stuff like that. I’m going to build more of a backstory – where she came from and what defines who Bethany is before and after the attack. She was touted as the next big thing in female surfing, the next Steph Gilmore. She had that drive, but she had that taken away from her. The whole narrative is going to be centered on her passion and her athletic ability. So I’m not coming at it from the perspective like, “Oh my gosh, Bethany’s a survivor of a shark attack, and now she’s sponsored and she still surfs.” It’s not like that. She was going to win world titles, and even though that path was changed, she’s gone on to do all this other stuff.

The movie was originally titled “Surfs Like A Girl” and now it’s “Unstoppable.” Why the change?

“Surfs Like A Girl” is, and was, a great mantra, but from a messaging standpoint and a narrative standpoint, it’s really difficult to look at a film and figure out how I can apply the concept of “Surfs Like A Girl” to everything. It just didn’t fit. If you look at her life, the word that comes to mind is unstoppable. When she was pregnant with Tobias [her son], I asked if she wanted to keep making the film or if she wanted to focus on being a mom. Instead of quitting, she wanted to keep making the movie. She went on to do amazing things since then. I think from a perspective of encouragement and inspiration, it’s a much better message for her to carry on. But redefining what it means to surf like a girl is still going to carry with this project. It’s not gone.

What has impressed you the most about Bethany from the time you’ve spent with her?

Probably that she never complains or asks for help for anything [Laughs]. Maybe a better answer is her tenacity and her willingness to put herself in dangerous situations. She towed 50-foot Jaws, and then two weeks later she came back and wanted to paddle it because she felt like it was something she needed to do. I interviewed Kelly Slater the other day and told him that she paddled it; he was baffled. His facial expression in the interview was incredible. He said he’s surfed Jaws a few times, and he was scared. He was like, “I’d dare anybody to go paddle Jaws with only one arm.”

Can you give us any spoilers?

I don’t think many people know she paddled Jaws, so I think people should be surprised when they watch it. She also charged massive Pascuales last summer. But there are a lot of behind-the-scenes moments to her life that people think they know about her, but they really don’t. It’ll be a really inside-scoop into her life that people haven’t seen before. Beyond the surf stuff, there are a lot of interesting moments that people will be excited to see.