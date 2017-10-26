Florida’s Getting A Kelly Slater Wave Pool

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has received 238 proposals for his company’s second headquarters, as of Monday. The equivalent to that high-profile wooing in the surf world? The next location for Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch. There’s been no shortage of fans on Kelly’s social channels who’ve tried to convince Kelly to bring his wave pool to Small Town USA, or Big Town USA, or any town, for that matter.

The first public documents to build a wave pool in a major city surfaced last June, when San Diego released proposals for the redevelopment of San Diego’s Seaport Village. Then, in March of this year, KSWC submitted a proposal to build a Surf Ranch in Palm Beach, Florida, around 100 miles from Slater’s hometown in Cocoa Beach.

Today, Slater posted a group photo on his Instagram — the 11-time world champ posing next to Palm Beach County mayor Paulette Burdick, county commissioner Mary Lou Berger, and other city officials — that announced some big news: Palm Beach County is getting a Kelly Slater Wave Pool.

Here’s what Kelly had to say:

Well…it's official…we have a building permit in Palm Beach County for #SurfRanchFlorida. I'm beyond proud and stoked to see the first of our developments at @kswaveco going to my home state of #Florida. Thank you to Mayor Burdick and the city commissioners for your approval and support of the project. Also thank you to #JupiterFarms for your comments and support. Looking forward to being neighbors. I keep joking about it but it might be true that now I can move back home now and surf as much as I want! Cannot wait to see a bunch more stoked people riding waves. This is gonna be fun

[Ed. Note: According to an article by The Palm Beach Post, construction on the wave pool will begin in 2018, and the pool should be operational by 2019]