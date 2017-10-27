The long-period NW this week has sent the big-wave community into a mad scramble. Some headed to Mavs to enjoy opening day, while others boarded last-minute flights to make the Pe’ahi Challenge. Thankfully for the rest of us, more manageable surf is headed for California this weekend. We called up SwellWatch forecaster Nathan Cool and asked him about his recommendation for the days ahead:

Northern California is going to start seeing this NW swell on Saturday. It will build into Southern California during the day on Saturday, but it's going to peak in SoCal on Sunday. This will be a long period swell– we're talking 20-second periods. But when this happens, the size between breaks really varies because of differences in regional bathymetry through California. The size will each be highly varied. The shorter the periods, the more evened-out size it will be between different breaks.

You really need to hit a standout W-facing break to see a good amount of this swell. For SoCal, it'll be Sunday. For Northern California and Central California, they're taking a look at Saturday into Sunday. It's angled at just about the Southern California NW boundary, which is about 300 degrees, so the reliability is still spotty. If it were even 10 degrees lower in its angle, it'd be hitting all W-facing breaks fairly well, but obviously, the longer periods make it different between the W-facing breaks.

Once again, places like Rincon will pick this up. But once you get to Jalama around Point Conception, it'll be much bigger. This'll even wrap into places around Ventura that will work well, like a C-Street, but it's probably not going to see as much size as Rincon. When you get down to LA, you're looking at El Porto picking this up well. Orange County gets sheltered a little from this, but in San Diego, both in North and South Counties, you should definitely see a good amount of this on Sunday.