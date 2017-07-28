Surfers and organized contests have always shared a clumsy, volatile relationship. In a new chapter of The History of Surfing, Matt Warshaw recounts the widespread promotion of surf competitions in the early ’60s, though the topic was long hot with semantic tension already. Warshaw explains:

…The relationship between surfing and competition remained awkward, for reasons Tom Blake had cited nearly three decades earlier. “On one occasion, about 1918,” Blake wrote in Hawaiian Surfriders, “a riding contest was held, the winner being judged on form, etc. Everybody disagreed and that led them to believe surfriding contests were impracticable.” Another big event had to be cancelled for lack of waves, Blake continued, and at that point the Hawaiians shrugged and pretty much gave up on the whole idea—including Duke Kahanamoku, who skipped the inaugural Pacific Coast Surf Riding Championships in 1928, even though he was the event’s top-billed competitor. This awkwardness remains today, and despite what a handful of world champions might claim, surfing’s best moments as a rule take place at a long, purposeful remove from the competitive arena. Few other sports can make the same claim. And no sport undermines the systematic, organizational imperatives of competition better than surfing. Scorekeeping, for example. Ideas for objective scoring systems—measured in terms of speed, head-to-head racing, time spent standing on the board, number of waves caught, wave size, or points per maneuver—have been tried and re-tried. In best-case scenarios, the result was to turn the sport into novel but nonsensical hybrid, like marathon dancing or competitive eating. Subjective scoring is the only real option, but subjectivity creates inherent problems that have to be wrestled with at all times. How is the judging criteria determined? By whom? Does the criteria change depending on wave type? Who qualifies for a judging panel? How can a judge keep an eye on two, three, four surfers riding at once?

Give the full chapter a read. It's everything you've ever wondered or wanted to know about the jerseyed side of our sport. In the meantime, read our below Q&A with Warshaw as your primer.

When he was 27, Miki Dora told Bill Cleary in an interview, “Contests are another cheap way of getting a name. If you are good, you don’t need to win phony contests to prove it. These guys have sold themselves — they couldn’t make it any other way, and I don’t respect any of them.” But he ends the interview by saying, “When I’m at Malibu, it’s a battle. Believe me. When you’re in the water, you’re competing. Every guy in the water is a potential threat to me.” Was the relationship between surfing and organized competition really as unnatural as guys made it out to be?

The innate competition of surfing—which, if you think about it, extends to hours, days, even weeks before you paddle out, just in terms of swell-chasing and crowd-dodging strategy and tactics—is as much a part of surfing as riding waves. Out-maneuvering the other guy to your own advantage is something most surfers do as naturally as breathing. The lineup is a chessboard. A surf trip is a campaign. Getting your fill of waves demands so much attention, which I think is why we stay in the sport as long as we do, because you’re always trying to figure out how to do it better, more effectively, and in a lot of cases, that has to do with competing, directly or indirectly, with other surfers. It doesn’t always feel good, but it does feel true to the sport.

Now, bringing all or some of that competition to bear in a 30-minute heat? That does not feel true to the sport. It’s too up-front, it’s too crass. I mean, just on the face of it. You’re putting yourself in the middle of a crowd. You’re agreeing to limit your time spent in the water. You’re performing to someone else’s set of rules. I’m not saying it can’t work. I am saying that the organic, everyday competition of surfing has little or nothing in common with formal, organized competition.

What kind of a comeback did surf clubs make around this time? The decency implored among clubs seems to be an easy approach for groups worried that surfing had an image problem.

The surf club scene in America went into hibernation during the war, and for some reason stayed that way throughout the late ‘40s and ‘50s. Clubs came back strong in the early ‘60s, and let me kind of backtrack here: beaches were in fact getting closed down to surfing, partly because there were just a lot more surfers, thousands and thousands more, which made it dangerous to swimmers, but also because, yes, kids were cutting school to surf, throwing BAs, doing some light rampaging at the surf movies. You didn’t have to go much out of the way to find an open beach to surf, but there was a trend to closing beaches, and surfers who wanted to fight against that joined their local surf club.

What’s your take on the ideal contest format?

For all the shit we pile onto the World Tour, the WCT format in place today is the best one the sport has ever come up with. Man on man, best two waves, priority system. The judging is hit or miss, but that’s always the case with a subjective format. All the WSL needs to do now is make the contests smaller and shorter. For the men, cut the field down to 32 or less. For men and women both, ditch the no-losers rounds.

Give us a snapshot of Hevs McClelland, the founder of the United States Surfing Association in 1961.

One hot summer afternoon, Hevs had a friend fly by Main Beach Laguna in his small plane. When everybody looks up, the guy pushes a dummy dressed up like Hevs out of the plane, and the thing pinwheels through the sky and splashes into the water out just behind the south point. The whole beach is screaming. Hevs is hiding behind the rocks, and a minute or so after the dummy hits the water, he swims to shore, turns around, shakes his fist at his buddy in the plane, and walks up the beach. Brought the house down. He lived for stuff like that.

What was the first mainland surf contest that, according to popular consensus, was more or less done right?

The first hands-down great surf contest was the debut Duke Invitational, in 1965. Big surf, small field, slammed it out in a day. The Duke was the gold standard for years. Even Dora loved it!

[Featured Image: U.S. Championships, 1964. Photo by Church]

