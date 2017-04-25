Butter your popcorn: History Of Surfing is going to the movies. Matt Warshaw’s newest HOS chapter studies the cultural arrival of the full-length surf film, guided by a Los Angeles film student, water photographer, high school sub, and bodysurfer named Bud Browne. In 1953, under the dimmed lights of a junior high gymnasium in Santa Monica, Browne premiered a 45-minute patchwork of 16-mm Waikiki footage, titled Hawaiian Surfing Movies. It’d be the start of whoops, hollers, and unsubtle spliff sparking in theaters across the country, as surf-crazed crowds began to sell out venues to watch the newest film together, which became as unique a social portal as you’d find among surfers. Warshaw explains in his HOS chapter:

Apart from surfing contests, the surf film was the only event that brought surfers together in meaningful numbers. Two hundred people was about average, but crowds could go up to five hundred, with just enough female attendees at any given show to put a mild sexual charge into the air…Rocking down to the local auditorium to see Let There Be Surf, or Going My Wave, or Have Board, Will Travel—it didn’t really matter what was playing—gave surfers a chance, even for just a couple of hours, to check their own strongly-held negative view of crowds. It allowed them a social latitude that was mostly forbidden on the beaches and in the lineup. True, it was often a crude form of uplift. Firecrackers were lit and rolled across the floor to the next row of seats. Bottlecaps zipped through the air. High-decibel beer-belches rang out. A motorcyclist might blow in through the side door, ride up one aisle and down the other, then gun back out the way he came. What older surfers invariably describe first when talking about early surf movies is the tearing thunderclap of cheers and whistles and stomping feet that began when the lights dimmed and roared on as the first blue-green image lit up the screen—a noise signifying not just a manic willingness to be entertained, but the pure joy of an otherwise staunchly nonaligned multitude coming together briefly, powerfully, ecstatically as a group.

We asked Warshaw about Browne, the magic spell of surf films, and the effects of the internet on the genre.

Many would say that Bud Browne’s best film was his last, Going Surfin’, in 1973. How did his filmmaking evolve from that opening night at John Adams Junior High School in Santa Monica?

None of those early surf movies were all that great. As art, or whatever you want to call it. They were scrapbooks. Shoot as many rolls as you could afford, pick out the best shots, do some sequencing, end at Waimea Bay, glue it all together. Some guys scrapbooked better than other guys, but everybody’s shooting the same surfers and the same spots, and honestly, you’d have a hard time telling one movie from another. That said…yes! Bud’s last movie was by far his best, and here’s why: Around 1970 or ’71, Bud hooked up with Greg MacGillivray and Jim Freeman. They were the coolest, most tech-savvy young filmmakers in all of surf. Bud was the old guy, the Deacon, coming up on 60. But still the hottest gun going when it came to shooting from the water. Bud was a fish! Nothing scared him, he could stay out all day, didn’t say a word. Just got the deepest tightest shots of anybody at the time. So Bud, Greg and Jim all worked together in the early ‘70s. Same editing machine. Greg and Jim put out Five Summer Stories, Bud put out Going Surfin’. But really, it was all three of them making both films. Or a little more MacGillivray and Freeman, actually. But it was two tracks from the same band.

How did surf film audiences evolve in that 20-year span? Did their expectations change?

At first, everybody was happy to get together for whatever film was in town, good or shit, in focus or blurry, anything goes — just get together, get drunk beforehand, hide a pint of Schnapps in your sock, make noise, maybe go in for a bit of light vandalism and whatnot. That was the surf movie experience in, say, 1962. Ten years later, a movie had to be one of two things: Either it was super cutting-edge, like, shot just a few weeks earlier, so you were getting the freshest possible look at the latest moves—Hal Jepsen did that with a film called Cosmic Children, which was all muddy and out of focus, but right on the beat in terms of the new surfing—or your movie had to be technically perfect and flowing and and gorgeous. That’s what MacGillivray and Freeman were good at. And of course Alby Falzon, and later, Bill Delaney.

What was the relationship like among Browne, Greg Noll, and John Severson as the main players of the filmmaking world? Competitive? Friendly?

Friendly. Bruce Brown went on surf trips with Greg Noll. Everybody had to kiss up to Severson, ’cause of SURFER. Bud was too old to heckle. He was very quiet and reserved and respectable. You maybe tried to refrain from going hard on the foul language around Bud.

Was Browne tempted to permanently switch from low-return surf filmmaking to more-lucrative Hollywood film work?

He worked on Big Wednesday, but that’s it as far as I know. He was maybe 63 during that shoot, and ready to retire. Honestly, Browne’s a hard guy to get a read on. Apart from loving the ocean and being a great bodysurfer, I don’t know what the attraction was for him to make all those movies. He was filming guys 30 years younger then he was, just these kids who acted like idiots a lot of the time. Bud was a high school English teacher before he started making movies. You’d think he would have had his fill of young punks. But like I say, he was really flat affect, so just because he didn’t participate on what he was filming, and never showed much emotion, or hooted, or pumped his fist—he was obviously still getting something out of it, some creative satisfaction, and some enjoyment from watching everybody have a good time.

You wrote that, as far as movie venues went, the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium was the Coliseum. What was it like to be there during a movie premiere? You’ve compared it in an EOS piece on Five Summer Stories to “two-thirds homecoming dance, one-third Altamont.”

Most of the surf movies I went to as a kid, from ’69 till maybe ’73, were at the Civic. At the time, I didn’t even know it was the top of the surf movie food chain. The Oscars used to be held there. It’s a cool building, very Jetson’s, similar to that midcentury space-age building at LAX. For me, at that age, it could have been a Texaco station and I would have been stoked. You just wanted to be around other surfers, at night, off the beach, without anybody vibing anybody else. And the surf movie was the only place that happened. Otherwise it was like, everybody you didn’t know was a f–king kook, a Val, a dork, whatever. Or maybe I did somehow know the Civic was special. It looked a little like Disneyland. You’d get a buzz just driving past it, seeing those tall spiky parts out front. It always seemed kind of weird and very cool that surfing had anything at all to do with that building.

What were the biggest reckonings to the surf film brought on by the internet?

The surf movie died way before the internet. It was drowned by surf media. We videoed ourselves to death. In the ‘60s and early ‘70s, SURFER came out every other month, and there was no surfing on TV, no surf DVDs, no VCRs, and no web, of course. You always had this hunger for surf media of any kind. Endless Summer would play on some late night rinky-dink local TV channel, and who cares that it was old and nothing but longboarding, you had to stay up and watch it. Once the mags were coming out one after the other, and you could rent surf movies at the video store and watch till the tape broke, and there were surf shows on cable—that was it. The surf movie didn’t really have purpose. It was optional. We stopped going to surf movies around the same time we stopped going to porn houses.

