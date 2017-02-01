History Of Surfing: The Namesake Of V-Land

In 1957, filmmaker Bruce Brown and his crew for Slippery When Wet, his first film, spotted a wedging, righthand break to the east of Sunset Point on Oahu’s North Shore. It was just the kind of shootout wave he needed for his movie. What to call it? “Disneyland was the big new thing then,” Brown said. “And this place had much better rides than Disneyland. So we called it Velzyland,” in honor of the film’s sponsor, boardmaker Dale Velzy. But Velzy’s legacy – as designer of the Pig, as retail magnate of the ’50s, and as aquatic, IRS-instigating Popeye of surf – was far into motion before then, which you can read up on in the History Of Surfing‘s newest entry. Give it a full read by clicking here.

We asked Matt Warshaw to tell us more about the namesake of V-Land.

Old Dale is your all-time favorite surf person! Why?

Well, I’m cheap that way. Barry Kanaiaupuni will be my favorite surfer by this afternoon. Or Buttons. Or Pam Burridge. I give it up pretty easily. But Velzy is close, very close to my heart—even though I never actually met him. Great waverider and board designer. But mostly the style. I mean, just the grin alone. Dale would take your last twenty bucks at the billiard table and you’d still love him. He’d hit on your mom and you’d still love him. He’d sell the brand new custom board you’d been waiting a month for to a guy who walked into the shop earlier that morning, and for that moment you’d hate him, then he’d make you another board and knock off a few bucks and slap your back on the way out the door, and you’d love him.

It’s still weird to think how most of that core Malibu group, guys like Velzy and Weber, weren’t Malibu residents.

Nobody really lived in Malibu. Some rich people in the Colony, but no schools, no shopping center, no families. Surfers lived in Santa Monica, South Bay, the Valley. Everybody drove in. Johnny Fain I think was the only hot Malibu surfer who actually lived there.

Do we know anything more about Abel Gomes, the woodworker from Waikiki who designed a router jig for Velzy? You mention him in the HOS entry as being key in Velzy’s productivity. The jig seemed like the pre-Michel Barland wonder tool.

Gomes was a shipbuilder from Honolulu. Some kind of crazy woodworking genius, knew everything there was to know about wood, and how to work with it. Could build anything. Portuguese, I think. Bob Cooper, another all-time favorite of mine, wrote about Gomes for The Surfer’s Journal: “He had a big stomach, big mouth, big teeth, big voice, and a big laugh. He was always in your face, smoked constantly, and had no sense of personal space.” He’d watch the guys in the Velzy-Jacobs factory, then show up a couple days later with some amazing invention. A box with a circular saw bolted inside: you’d stick a piece of plywood in one end and it came out foiled on the other. Or the router jig, like you say. Able and his family family moved from Hawaii to California not because of work, but because Alan, one of the sons, who I think also worked with Velzy, got into trouble with some Honolulu heavies. Like, bullet-and-cement-shoes trouble.

What was the Pig’s public tipping point?

Maybe six hours after Velzy took it to the beach for the first time.

How did the capabilities of the Pig change the priorities of its riders?

For a thousand years, everybody rode straight, and now they wanted to turn. Bob Simmons, not so much, but he made lots of advances anyway, and also got a lot of other people fired up to work on equipment. So pretty soon Joe Quigg and Matt Kivlin are making boards that turn better than Simmons’ boards, and three or four years later Velzy made the Pig, which turned even better.

How did Velzy approach A-Grade guys like Dora and Weber to ride his boards?

Dora jumped all over the place, board-wise. Mostly I think he rode Yaters. Now, Dewey and Velzy…that is a long, complicated, messed-up story. Biblical. We’ll save that for another time.

But an accountant, Velzy was not.

Velzy would sooner walk on cut glass than do the books. So he lost it all, overnight, the whole shooting match, the Mercedes, the Rolex, all of it. On the other hand, getting the shit kicked out of you by the IRS and than bouncing back—that ends up being part of the Velzy legend. Dale’s one of those guys. He falls into garbage and comes up smelling like roses.

