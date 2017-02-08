History Of Surfing: Dewey Weber, Hotdog Jesus

"People stood on the beach and pointed. You could actually see them pointing"

Matt Warshaw’s latest History Of Surfing chapter dropped a few days ago, and it’s all about Malibu’s “Little Man on Wheels,” Dewey Weber. An expert hotdogger, and one of the ’50s-generations’ most talented surfers, Weber brought a showmanship dripping with ambition and self-critical intensity. Warshaw explains more about Weber’s competitive flame in his recent HOS blog piece (You can read his full post here):

“Surf-wise, Dewey Weber had hand-eye coordination and fast-twitch muscle response to rival those of Filipe Toledo. Amazing gifts. But watch him ride, and you see him pushing constantly. You imagine him being disappointed in his own prodigal level of natural talent, and therefore fighting to add a bit more torque, a sharper angle of attack, a three-percent bump in performance. Same thing with Weber Surfboards. In five short years, Dewey built his brand from nothing to industry leader, yet he still faced the world for the most part with a look of grim, tight-mouthed determination.”

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Give the full chapter a read first, then read our interview with Warshaw below, for more about the compact blonde wonder.

We’ve been waiting not-so-patiently since last week’s installment: what’s the story with Weber and Velzy’s falling-out?

Not being a tease, but that one’s loaded for next month. This week is more about Young Dewey, who was quicker on his pins than Filipe Toledo and had a solid big-wave game, too. We remember Dewey as the arm-churning Tasmanian Devil at Malibu, but he charged the heavies, too. Took his Malibu show to Makaha, didn’t blink an eye. Huge Makaha! You gotta factor in Dewey’s tiny size, but the surf was giant and he handled it. More than handled, he hot-dogged it.

When did the performance level at Malibu reach its peak? When did it start to slow down?

In terms of when Malibu was the spot for progressive surfing? After the war, up until 1957, around then. Dewey and Dora getting the pick of set waves, before the Gidget crowd came over the hill and gummed it up.

It’s always interesting to read about the elements from other sports that surfers bring to their style. For Weber, it was wrestling. Ben Aipa is also someone who comes to mind.

Yes, Aipa in his prime was like Jim Brown dragging defenders downfield, smooth and powerful and terrifying. Lopez was doing yoga at Pipeline before he actually started doing yoga.

You compare the physicality of Weber’s surfing to that of Scooter Boy Kaopuiki, a Waikiki surfer. Who was Scooter Boy?

Handsome, incredibly talented beachboy who rode the shit out this huge hollow board in the ‘40s and ’50s. Hopped, twirled, ran back and forth, could stand on his board with one foot and paddle with the other. What Scooter Boy did was half surfing, half gymnastics. The tourists loved him.

Sam Reid said, “A mature man will never remain a hotdogger.” Was Weber a hotdogger to the end? Or did Reid’s words ever change his approach?

Dewey hung in there after boards went short, when almost everybody else from his generation let it go. In 1968, he surfed a contest in Florida and got second, behind hot young-gun Mike Tabeling, and ahead of Corky Carroll, who was a contest-crushing machine. Dewey was 30. The year after that, he won the Masters division of the US Championships. So no, he never went cruisy. But I think, around 1967 or ’68, the spark kind of went out. Weber Surfboards business made it through the shortboard revolution, but in a much reduced state. That was hard for him. When I was in high school in Manhattan Beach, we’d hang out in the Weber shop now and then, and sometimes Dewey would be there. He just looked distracted, quiet. Probably hung over. He drank himself to death, eventually. But I’m fairly certain that even on his deathbed, Weber wouldn’t have agreed with Reid’s stick-in-the-mud comment.

[Photo: Grannis]