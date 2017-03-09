History Of Surfing: Hawaii Calls

In the newest installment of The History of Surfing, Matt Warshaw takes us out of Malibu and back to the mecca. After the war, Warshaw writes, the mainland’s political and economic proximity to Hawaii shrank, and tourists booked their tickets for the islands in record numbers. Surfers had long considered Hawaii the ultimate destination, but a ten-fold influx of haoles opened a newer, complicated tension between residents and visitors, both in and out of the lineup. Warshaw explains:

This tension went as far back as 1929, when Tom Blake used his new hollow “cigar board”—so fast compared to the solid boards in use at the time that it was cheating, according to the Hawaiians—to badly defeat the best local paddlers in flat-water races. Tarzan Smith from Los Angeles regularly scrapped with the local toughs, and one especially violent beating put him in the hospital for more than a week [Ed. Note: Click here for Warshaw’s latest blog piece on Smith. What a bruiser! Smith, we mean]. Matt Kivlin was punched out on his first visit, as was Tommy Zahn, who nonetheless made another dozen or so trips to Hawaii. “It took me five or six years before I was finally accepted,” Zahn recalled. “And when it finally happened, I said to myself, ‘Was it even worth it?’” Fights and flare-ups were usually triggered by something specific. Tarzan Smith, for example, a semi-thug to begin with, moved in on the beachboys’ prized oceanfront turf by renting boards and giving surf lessons to tourists. But there was also a riptide of cultural and class differences separating the two groups, beginning with the fact that the Hawaiians (a misnomer to some degree, as islanders had long been mixing with resident haoles, Filipinos, Chinese, and Japanese) were a dark-skinned underclass majority in their own home. Even the most easygoing, apolitical beachboy could see that the people on top—starting with Hawaii’s US-appointed governor and the vast island-wide network of oligarchical Big Five executives—were white and connected directly to the Mainland by birth, family, or education. Just like the visiting California surfers. Anti-white anger was unevenly distributed across the Islands, and usually kept in check. But it could ignite quickly, especially in places where the demarcation between tourists and residents wasn’t especially clear—a crowded lineup, say, or late Friday night at the corner bar. Acts of violence often seemed both spontaneous and predictable. “Once in while,” as a Hawaiian surfer wrote, “when I get a few good blasts of beer going, and some haole acts up—well, I just bust him a good one, and I feel a little better.”

Read the full chapter here!

We reached out to Matt and asked him about the hot post-war blood that began to simmer in Hawaii.

***

$9,000 for a Hawaii roundtrip ticket during 1940 in today’s dollars? Just how WASPy were the mainlander tourists at the time?

Rich people, Hollywood stars, Gary Cooper, Mickey Rooney, Cyd Charisse—they were the ones flying in. Surfers were on the boat. For us, it was a five-day cruise on the SS Lurline. You’d book steerage, then sneak onto the Lido Deck, or whatever the first-class area was called.

The reputation of the beachboys was this self-defeating loop: use what tactics you know to get by after the tips disappear, and you were branded by visitors as dishonest and even predatory, meaning you’d be tipped less.

Before the War, the beachboy deal was tight, organized. You started as a grom, doing it for free, running errands for Steamboat or Chick or whoever, then work your way up. At some point you’d actually take a beachboy test. The whole operation was pretty small. All the tourists were rich, so the tipping was hot, the beachboys treated the visitors well, everything was on the up and up. The tourists flood in after the war, and the whole system starts breaking down. The new people don’t tip as well, they aren’t repeat customers, they don’t stay as long. They’re marks, basically. So the hustle begins.

What was the mainland’s response to Duke’s passing?

He died in 1968, so all the Olympic medals he won were like from 50 years ago, but he was still a really big deal. Got a long front page obit in the New York Times. They called him “the greatest swimmer of all time” and “Hawaii’s best-known citizen.” Barely mentioned his surfing, though. Which is interesting, because now I think Duke is more famous to the world at large as a surfer than a swimmer.

Just what about Rabbit Kekai’s technique made him the father of high-performance surfing? What of his innovations were actual and what was exaggeration?

I’ve thought about that a lot. There’s no film of Rabbit from that post-war period, and just a few photos. I know he was riding the smallest, narrowest, thinnest boards. I think it was Matt Kivlin who said he could stand on Rabbit’s board, in flat water, and sink it to the bottom with his feet. The other thing I know is that, while we give all the credit to Kivlin and Quigg and Zahn for the “Malibu” style of surfing, the post-plank style, where you’re getting into turns and cutbacks, those guys themselves say it all came from Rabbit. Who was riding a finless board! I have trouble getting an image in mind of what the surfing actually looked like. But it was more trim-based, not so much turns. Like, Rabbit would stomp the tail, wait for the curl to feather, move forward on the board, and race along with his hips, knees, and ankles in the curl. Then move back, do a kind of stomp-turn cutback, and set it up for the next section.

The ending about Rabbit and his shouting match with Elvis Presley reminds me of the story that Steve Hawk writes about Duke in a Surfer’s Journal piece. Greg Noll was sitting next to The Duke at an event held in his honor, and when the emcee called him up to the stage to make a speech, Duke agreed, but not before pushing in his chair and whispering to Noll, “Fucking Haoles.” But, as Steve writes after telling the story to a friend, a lot of Hawaiians said that phrase, “but always quietly, with more resignation than rancor. ‘When he says ‘fucking haole,’ he’s just saying ‘typical,’ or ‘there they go again.’”

Rabbit was feistier than Duke. By a mile. Rabbit was half-hustler, or full hustler. Duke had none of that in him. I do think he resented being poor, and maybe even resented having to be this always-smiling figurehead. But you just can’t imagine Duke, under any circumstances, taking a swing at somebody. His blood didn’t boil. Rabbit, that’s not the case at all. Maybe I’m being a little perverse, but I kind of like imagining him passing out a slap or two to the King.

For more, visit the History of Surfing website here.

Featured Image: Rabbit Kekai, Makaha