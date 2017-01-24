History Of Surfing: Malibu, The Wave Of Magical Thinking

Terry “Tubesteak” Tracy, Malibu’s ringleader who gave young Kathy Kohner the nickname of ‘Gidget’ after she traded him a peanut butter sandwich for his surfboard, tried to describe the mystique surrounding his pointbreak this way: “Who knows anymore? Fact surrounded by fiction, or the other way around?” That descriptive friction has applied to California’s classic wave – the original perfect wave – since its mainstream boom in the late-50s, an arc carefully studied by Matt Warshaw in his latest History Of Surfing entry. After reading the chapter, we talked to Warshaw about the role of myth and magic in Malibu’s storied heyday.

You write, “A surf break becomes famous when it can advance the cause faster than any other break.” What do you mean by that?

When we get all jacked up on a different aspect of surfing, that focuses our attention on this or that break. Boards got short at the end of the ‘60s and tuberiding was everything, so Pipeline went from being a heavy spot on the North Shore to Vatican of all surf breaks. Laird and his friends invented tow surfing, and Jaws got the cover of National Geographic.

Is Malibu as much a geological outlier as we think?

No, lots of waves around the world rank up there with Malibu. A hundred or more. Probably a hundred in Indo alone. You don’t want to look too closely at perfection. I mean, Malibu isn’t even the best point wave in Southern California. The hot surfers in the ‘50s and ‘60s all knew Rincon was better, but Rincon was cold. People would sit on the beach there, but it wasn’t a hang-out spot, like Malibu. The surf at Malibu is fantastic, but the whole “perfect wave” thing, I think, had a lot to do with all the non-wave attractions, like a warm beach, that First Point is kinda wind-protected, and you got the pier and the fishing trawlers just offshore to stare at while you’re eating a sandwich. It was social. It even smelled good. Malibu was easy to get to, but felt removed. It did in the ‘40s and ‘50s, anyway. So “perfect wave” isn’t quite right. It was the perfect place, all-inclusive.

Prewar surfers didn’t live an unadulterated version of what we now know as the surfing life. What was the reaction of guys like Tom Blake and Sam Reid upon seeing that new lifestyle?

The more I know about Blake, the less I understand him. He wasn’t a loner, exactly, but he was never going to be down on the beach drinking a warm Schlitz, telling raunchy stories. Blake was never one of the guys, and that was kind of the whole deal at Malibu during its heyday. Sam Reid became a famous stick-in-the-mud. “A mature man never remains a hot-dogger” is his famous quote, and by that he meant we all needed to grow up and return to “classic” surfing. I think Reid was a nice old guy, and possibly the first person to ride Malibu, but he did a 1966 article for SURFER that was basically three pages of “Hey you kids, get off my lawn!”

It sounds like Malibu was a boardmaker’s ideal test track.

The best. Simmons, Quigg, Velzy, Kivlin, Sweet, Rochlen—for a few years after the war, maybe seven years, I don’t think there was a single boardmaker working outside the Malibu sphere who was doing anything interesting. Sweet and Velzy would actually make boards right on the beach. Dale would scoop up the balsa shaving and dump them into the fire next to his shaping sawhorses. He’d hand off a new board to one of his guys, then just sit on the beach and watch to see how the board worked. Or he’d take it out and ride it himself. Instant feedback.

How have live camera feeds and webcasts changed our idea of beaches as intimate surfing theatres?

That’s a great question. I wonder all the time about what it does to surfing when it’s constantly monitored and displayed. Yeah, it has to have an effect. Joe Quigg said that Matt Kivlin changed his surfing when girls started showing up on the beach at Malibu, which makes sense. But it was still private, more or less. It was intimate, like you say. And almost completely undocumented. Privacy is gone now, everything is photographed, filmed, streamed. Intimacy at a place like Malibu doesn’t really exist. Of course we act different under those circumstances. Tubesteak, Kivlin, Dora—they all fled Malibu, more or less for reasons having to do with it becoming so public, so famous. I do think it’s possible to create in the midst of crowds and cameras, but not at the rate we saw in the late ‘40s and early ‘50s.

A line from Daniel Duane in a NYT Sunday Review essay came to mind while I read this chapter: “California has been changing so fast for so long that every new generation gets to experience both a fresh version of the California Dream and, typically by late middle-age, its painful death.”

Dan is right. Dan’s always right, in my experience. Some 11-year-old kid will go to Malibu for the first time this summer and be just as thrilled and overwhelmed as I was my first time there in 1971. And some older guy is going to show up and write it off forever. LeRoy Grannis used to tell the story about how he and his brother pulled up at Malibu one morning just after the war ended. LeRoy’s brother looks out to the point and sees a dozen guys in the water, can’t believe the crowd, throws up his hands, and says, “That’s it, it’s over!” This is 1945.

[Photos by Stoner]