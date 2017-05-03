History Of Surfing: The First Best Big-Wave Photo

In November 1953, the continental U.S. got its first truly starstruck impression of surfing through a photograph taken by a part-time beachboy named Thomas “Scoop” Tsuzuki. In its frame was Woody Brown, George Downing, and Buzzy Trent, skillfully trimming down a 15-foot wave at Makaha. The photo would later land on the front page of the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, and it soon traveled to newspapers from Reno, Nevada, to Sheboygan, Wisconsin, where mainland surfers were transfixed by the group’s smooth conquering of the giant wave (Downing would later tell the Star-Bulletin that only Brown, pictured on the far left, made it out. “That was point break at Makaha,” Downing said. “Where Woody was, he was on the perfect place on the wave.”). Matt Warshaw, the mind behind History of Surfing, explains the fascination of the image in his newest HOS chapter:

Surf photos had been published in magazines and newspapers across the nation for years, but the waves shown were rarely larger than six feet. Tsuzuki’s shot was different. Shocking, in fact. Nonsurfers marveled at the daredevilry of it all, while every mainland surfer with an ounce of big-wave ambition looked at the photo and experienced the same rush of fear and attraction. The wave was huge by surfing standards of the time. Yet it somehow didn’t register as terrifying—the smoothness was too inviting, and all three riders were blowing down the line in such an easy and controlled style.

Sport historian David Davis comments similarly in a Deadspin piece from 2014 titled “The Photo That Took Surfing Worldwide.” In it, he writes that the photo drew a generational line in the sand between surfing’s past and present.

“Surfing was no longer going to be dominated by the traditional methodology of Duke Kahanamoku, standing regally on his massive redwood board as he glided to the beach at Waikiki, the dulcet sounds of the ukulele as background music,” Davis writes. “No, surfing was poised to head in a new direction. The surfers in this generation lived to chase the gnarliest waves and to ride as close to the curl as possible, to the accompaniment of a snarling electric guitar.”

We reached out to Warshaw for some background on Tsuzuki’s photo, and to explain its effects, including a minor exodus of California surfers to Hawaii and the first-ever international surf competition at Makaha in 1954.

What was the relationship like between the advent of surf media and “Kodak Courage”? Is it a chicken-and-egg thing?

In other words, did the cameras come out because of all the brave surfers, or did the surfers all of a sudden get braver cause of all the cameras? Ho! I am stumped. Never thought about it in those terms till just now. I’d guess that it was symbiotic, the surfers juiced the cameras and vice versa. Mushy answer, sorry.

How was the Tsuzuki photo described by mainland newspapers across the country?

There wasn’t a story attached, it was just the photo. It was front page window dressing. Headline, image, short caption, all designed to basically say, “Look at what those crazy kids are up to in Hawaii!”

What was the prevailing attitude toward the idea of a surf competition at Makaha? When it finally ran, was the reaction positive?

Decades later, the late great Flippy Hoffman talked about that first Makaha contest, I have the article here: “There were a lot of fist-fights and hassles. Typical Hawaiian deal—the big beef was between the local kids and the Town kids. Waikiki Surf Club ran the event, and the Makaha guys really didn’t like the Waikiki guys. My brother Walter comes out there [Makaha] with a bunch of Waikiki guys and they start taking waves and taking girls, and the Makaha boys really didn’t like that. They had this luau just before the contest, and a big hassle developed over how to cook the pig. Things got pretty hot, and so instead of beating each other up, they decided to beat up the haoles. Luckily, Walter was a big guy who everybody respected and so he saved the rest of us. But that was the kind of deal that was happening with that first contest.”

Among the 20 or so surfers of that mainland migration to Hawaii was Fred Van Dyke.

Good old Fred. “Most big-wave surfers are latent homosexuals.” Pound for pound, the funniest surf quote of all time.

What’s the story about FVD wanting to blow up The Bowl with dynamite in 1958? Did he really hate the section that much?

The truth-to-fiction ratio there, who knows. Fred took that to the grave. One of those ideas hatched over a case of Primo is my guess, but how far they took it after, if they actually procured explosives and whatnot…I have no idea. But I love The Bowl. Guys today still can’t make it, most of the time.

[Above: (L to R) Woody Brown, George Downing, and Buzzy Trent; Makaha, 1953. Photo: Tsuzuki]