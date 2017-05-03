Homicide Charges Dropped Against Kevin Reed

Three days ago, 58-year-old Kevin Callahan, the Santa Cruz aerial pioneer formally known as Kevin Reed, was arrested on suspicion of killing a homeless man. Those charges of first-degree murder were dropped on Tuesday, and Reed has been released from custody, according to KSBW News.

“After careful review of the evidence submitted by the Santa Cruz Police Department, and autopsy findings provided by the Sheriff’s Coroner’s office, the District Attorney’s Office has determined there is insufficient evidence to charge Kevin Callahan regarding the death of Steven Lee. Kevin Callahan has since been released from custody,” according to a press release from the Santa Cruz County District Attorney’s Office.

Santa Cruz police took Callahan into custody on Sunday morning after he was found sleeping 100 yards from the dead body of 52-year-old Steven Lee. According to nearby witnesses, the two men, who frequently camp together on Main Beach, got into a physical brawl the night before Lee’s death. Callahan admitted to the police that he had grabbed Lee by the throat and choked him during the fight, but Callahan claimed that Lee was let go and was alive when he left. The police reported no obvious signs of trauma on Lee’s body and weren’t able to verify the cause of death.

Callahan is now considered a person of interest in the investigation. According to Santa Cruz police department spokeswoman Joyce Blaschke, Lee’s death will be classified as “a suspicious death” until all the coroner’s reports are finalized.

“At this point, because the coroner’s report is inconclusive, there isn’t a conclusive cause of death. We can’t rule it a homicide because we don’t know how or why he died,” Blaschke told Mercury News. “This all hinges on the coroner’s report. It makes sense as part of our legal process that we would err on the side of caution.”

The department is still waiting for the completed toxicology reports.